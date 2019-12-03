03.12.2019 04:16:00

Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese Rural Revitalizing 2019 and 1st Forum on BRI Agricultural and Rural Development convened in Hangzhou

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese Rural Revitalizing 2019 and the First Forum on Belt & Road Initiative Agricultural and Rural Development convened on December 1 in Hangzhou, capital of east China'sZhejiang Province.

Hosted by the UN Food and Agricultural Organization, National Agricultural Science & Technology Innovation Alliance, Chinese Society of Agricultural Engineering, China Economic Information Service (CEIS) of Xinhua News Agency, and two academic institutions from Zhejiang University, the forum attracted over 300 agricultural experts and business leaders from the Belt and Road (B&R) countries to discuss rural revitalization and the choices for development paths under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), with topics including "rural reform", "digital agriculture", "inclusive finance", etc.

The forum released a report contributed by CEIS, about the promoting of industry integration and high-quality development in China's rural areas. The report states the recent progress of industry integration in China's rural areas and analyzes the factors restraining the current agricultural industry integration.

The report also says that the promotion of rural industry integration is to introduce modern industrial development concepts and organization patterns into the agricultural sector, and promote the industry integration in the rural areas to lay a solid foundation for thriving rural businesses.

Xu Yuchang, chairman and president of CEIS, said that the report is the result of a long-term focus on rural revitalization and development by CEIS. He also revealed that CEIS will not only provide its services for the national strategy implementation and local economic and social development but also continue to pay more attention to and help with rural revitalization and prosperity in the future.

Cooperatives represent an essential force for rural revitalization, and cultivating new agricultural operation entities and developing diversified operations with due scale is inevitable routes for China to realize agriculture modernization, according to Sun Zhonghua, chairman of China Society of Cooperative Economics (CSCE).

The cooperation between government and enterprises will effectively empower rural development, according to the experts attending the forum. For example, a company in Zhejiang promoted the classification of household waste in rural areas by integrating operations and management with a cloud platform, making rural household waste classification intelligent and standardized.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/309709.html

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-chinese-rural-revitalizing-2019-and-1st-forum-on-bri-agricultural-and-rural-development-convened-in-hangzhou-300967862.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road Information Service

