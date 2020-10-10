Xinhua Silk Road: China's large-scale desert off-road festival delights participants with visual feast

BEIJING, Oct. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 15th Alxa Festival, which was held in the Alxa League of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region from October 1 to October 5, has attracted many off-road players, enthusiasts and tourists to enjoy the race.

The festival, founded in 2006, was co-hosted by local government and the Chinese club platform Fblife.com. As an annual large-scale off-road vehicle-themed desert culture event, it has become one of the most eye-catching off-road vehicle festivals in China.

Highlights of the festival include Team-3 (T3) series competition, all-terrain vehicle grand prix, rock climbing race, Mongolian wrestling championship, electronic music event, helicopter tour, carnival event and drone show.

The Team-3 series competition, which features the collaboration of three vehicles as a team and values the sports spirit of taking challenges, is one of the most important events of the festival and has delighted the audience with excitement.

The players gave a full display of their wonderful driving skills, including climbing, diving, drifting and sprinting, to demonstrate "speed and passion" in the desert.

At night, 500 drones flying in designated formation lighted up the sky of Alxa, arousing applauds from audience of all ages, many of whom were enthralled by the breathtaking performance.

In particular, various kinds of tourism products, crafts and creative items with local characteristics were showcased in the cultural and creative center, attracting the attention of many tourists.

The chief designer of the creative products noted that "bravery" is the core value of the design. In the post-epidemic era, we need bravery, confidence and hope to achieve full recovery of normal life.

The annual Alxa Festival has become one of the most driving forces for the Alxa League to forge itself into an international tourism destination.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/316618.html

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20201010/2945187-1

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road Information Service