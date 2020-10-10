+++ Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple - kurz vor dem Ausbruch? Jetzt Krypto handeln! +++ -w-
10.10.2020 02:54:00

Xinhua Silk Road: China's large-scale desert off-road festival delights participants with visual feast

BEIJING, Oct. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 15th Alxa Festival, which was held in the Alxa League of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region from October 1 to October 5, has attracted many off-road players, enthusiasts and tourists to enjoy the race.

The festival, founded in 2006, was co-hosted by local government and the Chinese club platform Fblife.com. As an annual large-scale off-road vehicle-themed desert culture event, it has become one of the most eye-catching off-road vehicle festivals in China.

Highlights of the festival include Team-3 (T3) series competition, all-terrain vehicle grand prix, rock climbing race, Mongolian wrestling championship, electronic music event, helicopter tour, carnival event and drone show.

The Team-3 series competition, which features the collaboration of three vehicles as a team and values the sports spirit of taking challenges, is one of the most important events of the festival and has delighted the audience with excitement.

The players gave a full display of their wonderful driving skills, including climbing, diving, drifting and sprinting, to demonstrate "speed and passion" in the desert. 

At night, 500 drones flying in designated formation lighted up the sky of Alxa, arousing applauds from audience of all ages, many of whom were enthralled by the breathtaking performance.

In particular, various kinds of tourism products, crafts and creative items with local characteristics were showcased in the cultural and creative center, attracting the attention of many tourists.

The chief designer of the creative products noted that "bravery" is the core value of the design. In the post-epidemic era, we need bravery, confidence and hope to achieve full recovery of normal life. 

The annual Alxa Festival has become one of the most driving forces for the Alxa League to forge itself into an international tourism destination.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/316618.html

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20201010/2945187-1

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road Information Service

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Roche Hldg G 320.80
1.81 %
Alcon 56.16
1.63 %
Part Grp Hldg 875.60
1.58 %
Novartis 80.66
0.77 %
Lonza Grp 557.20
0.76 %
Swiss Life Hldg 356.40
-0.89 %
UBS Group 10.63
-1.16 %
The Swatch Grp 219.80
-1.26 %
CS Group 9.57
-1.26 %
Zurich Insur Gr 321.80
-1.29 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09.10.20
Palm Oil Monthly Update ‒ October 2020
09.10.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
09.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Apple
09.10.20
BX Swiss Struki ABC: Wie wirken sich Aktiensplits aus? | BX Swiss TV
09.10.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Durchbruch über den 200er-EMA? / EUR/USD – Trendkanal zurückerobert
08.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.40% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc
08.10.20
Verunsicherung unter SMI-Anlegern wächst
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

05.10.20
Schroders: Motoren eines nachhaltigen Wandels: Anleger erwarten von den Unternehmen ein gesellschaftliches Bewusstsein
01.10.20
Schroders: Wird die Dekarbonisierung der Megatrend der nächsten zehn Jahre sein?
30.09.20
Schroders: Private real estate versus REITs - which performs best over the long term?
mehr
BX Swiss Struki ABC: Wie wirken sich Aktiensplits aus? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Sunrise-Übernahme durch UPC ist auf gutem Weg - Sunrise-Aktie leicht im Plus
UBS ist gemäss VR-Präsident Weber "nicht auf Brautschau" - UBS-Aktie leichter
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Anleger schicken Meyer Burger tief südwärts
SMI geht stärker ins Wochenende -- Wall Street mit Zuschlägen -- DAX schliesst kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend im Minus
LafargeHolcim in den USA anscheinend wegen Kuba-Aktivitäten vor Gericht - Aktie im Minus
Novartis erhält EMA-PRIME-Status für Iptacopan zur Behandlung von Nierenleiden - Novartis-Aktie profitiert
AMD-Aktie tiefer, Xilinx-Aktie haussiert: AMD will offenbar Xilinx kaufen - Mehr Konkurrenz für Intel
Bullenmarkt beim Bitcoin? Krypto-Trader erwarten ruhiges Quartal für Altcoins
Darum geben Dollar und Euro zum Franken nach
Unilever will trotz Strafsteuer weiterhin Niederlande verlassen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht stärker ins Wochenende -- Wall Street mit Zuschlägen -- DAX schliesst kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend im Minus
Der heimische Markt beendete den letzten Handelstag dieser Woche mit Zuwächsen. Dagegen trat der deutsche Leitindex im Freitagshandel nur auf der Stelle. Die Wall Street marschierte derweil weiter. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es vor dem Wochenende vor allem bergab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB