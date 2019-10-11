11.10.2019 05:20:00

Xinhua Silk Road: China's Hangzhou vows to develop "new manufacturing" with aviation industry as forerunner

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 10, 2019 /CNW/ -- Hangzhou, capital City of east China'sZhejiang Province is determined to develop "new manufacturing", highlighting the aviation industry to achieve the transformation and upgrading of its manufacturing industry.

Hangzhou, known as China's first city in digital economy, recently promulgated a "new manufacturing plan" to build dual engines for the city's economic growth, which aims to double the number of enterprises with main business revenue of 20 million yuan or above, national high-technology enterprises and industrial investment.

Zhou Jiangyong, secretary of CPC Hangzhou Municipal Committee, said Hangzhou's manufacturing industry development is facing deficiencies in total volume, incremental volume, investment, industrial segmentation and corporation absorption ability, and transformation is urgently needed.

As a result, Hangzhou has decided to spearhead the aviation industry to embrace "new manufacturing". Over the recent years, Hangzhou has formed three major platforms to lead the development, which are Aviation Industrial Park in Qiantang New District, Hangzhou Airport Economic Zone and Jiande Aviation Town.

Among them, the Aviation Industrial Park of Qiantang New District is the top priority. Next door to the Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport and only 135 kilometers from Shanghai in straight-line distance, it covers an area of 5.43 square kilometers and is composed of two core areas, research and development (R&D) and manufacturing.

The park is home to Xizi Aviation Industry Co., Ltd., Xizi Aerospace Fasteners Co., Ltd and other key projects, and Xizi Aviation Industry Co. is supplier for domestic and foreign aviation giants, such as Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC), Airbus, Boeing and Bombardier.

A senior official from Hangzhou Investment Promotion Bureau said the aviation industrial platform in Qiantang New District aims to undertake big aircraft components manufacturing for COMAC, and expand cooperation with Boeing 737 Completion and Delivery Center in Zhoushan, Zhejiang, and Airbus (Tianjin) Final Assembly Company, and become a driver of Hangzhou's manufacturing industry transformation in the end.

To facilitate the industry development, Hangzhou has introduced corresponding measures in ensuring R&D, space planning and supporting industry development, said the official.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/308682.html

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-chinas-hangzhou-vows-to-develop-new-manufacturing-with-aviation-industry-as-forerunner-300937025.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road Information Service

