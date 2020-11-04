SMI 10’004 2.2%  SPI 12’467 2.0%  Dow 27’480 2.1%  DAX 12’089 2.6%  Euro 1.0696 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’099 2.6%  Gold 1’909 0.8%  Dollar 0.9127 -0.6%  Öl 40.2 2.5% 
Xinhua Silk Road: China textile hub Keqiao gears new momentum for high-quality development

BEIJING, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The recently closed 2020 Keqiao Textile Expo (Autumn) has boosted industry confidence and gained new momentum for high-quality development with the three-day event attracting some 46,086 visitors to the so-called "China textile hub", up 5.1 percent compared with last one.

Textile materials, fabrics, home textiles as well as creative design were put on display at 1,270 booths across an exhibition area of 34,000 square meters at China Textile City International Convention & Exhibition Center in Keqiao of east China's Zhejiang Shaoxing, with domestic well-known enterprises such as Shaoxing Mulinsen, Zhejiang RGB and Sichuan Chuanmian introducing  their latest products.

Eyeing for an international, professional, market-oriented and information-empowered event, the expo also launched live streaming, product releasing and online business matchmaking "on cloud", drawing 51,018 buyers including 15,132 foreign buyers to further facilitate international cooperation and trade amid the pandemic.

Besides online-offline integration, the expo also arranged free shuttles between the convention site and Keqiao's "China Textile City", one of the world's largest textile distribution centers, to better link the exhibition event with the marketplace.

On top of the status of being a domestic textile manufacturing powerhouse and a world distribution hub, Keqiao is actively building itself as the window for the domestic textile industry geared towards a new development path as the country accelerates the establishment of a "dual circulation" development pattern that takes the domestic market as the mainstay. This has motivated Keqiao to put more effort into attracting domestic buyers while letting the domestic and foreign markets boost each other.

The expo's theme of "International, Fashion, Green and High-end" echoed this re-positioning process and will advance Keqiao's upgrades towards high-quality development, industry observers say.

Other hits such as the 2020 World Textile Merchandising Conference (2020 WTMC), 2020 Keqiao Fashion Week, exhibitions and forums were held concurrently, generating more opportunities and ideas gearing Keqiao forward.

Supported by China National Textile And Apparel Council, China General Chamber of Commerce, and organized by the textile sub council of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade and Shaoxing Keqiao management committee and exhibition industry development center, this year's Keqiao Textile Expo held October 27-29 was in its 22nd since it was first launched in 1999 and implemented strict prevention and control measures to ease epidemic concerns.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/317289.html

