+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
12.11.2019 09:13:00

Xinhua Silk Road: Chery's engine listed among China's top ten engines for 2019

BEIJING, Nov. 12, 2019 /CNW/ -- Chinese automobile manufacturer Chery's third generation ACTECO 1.6TGDI engine has recently won the title of China's top 10 engines for 2019.

It is the sixth engine of Chery that has received this honor.

Chery's third generation ACTECO 1.6TGDI engine

This title is of great significance, indicating that Chery has grasped the core technology in key areas of auto R&D.

Chery's engine

After 20 years of efforts, Chery has made a number of breakthroughs in many core technologies, such as power technology, platform technology, new energy, intelligent connected vehicle (ICV) and autopilot technology.

Up to now, Chery has applied for 17,889 patents, of which about 11,513 ones have been granted. In terms of power technologies, Chery has submitted 1,843 patent applications, including 883 invention patents, topping the list of the Chinese automotive industry involved in China's patent applications.

Chery's engine

Chery's vehicle sales maintained a rapid growth momentum in the first 10 months of this year, with a total of 577,000 vehicles sold accumulatively during the period.

It is worth mentioning that the new generation of Tiggo8 equipped with the third-generation ACTECO 1.6TGDI engine has sold over 10,000 vehicles for three consecutive months.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/309308.html

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-cherys-engine-listed-among-chinas-top-ten-engines-for-2019-300956139.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road Information Service

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

08:42
Marktüberblick: Palladium unter Druck
08:41
SMI - Dynamik lässt nach
07:28
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Am Widerstand von 3.100 Punkten / Roche – Abwärtskorrektur voraus?
11.11.19
Neue Woche – neue Hochs? | BX Swiss TV
11.11.19
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Swatch Group AG, Dufry AG
11.11.19
Raiffeisen: Newsletter Strukturierte Anlageprodukte
11.11.19
Vontobel: Singles Day, Black Friday und Cyber Monday verhelfen zu Umsatzrekorden
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
08.11.19
Schroders: Lässt sich eine Energieklemme vermeiden?
31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
mehr
Neue Woche – neue Hochs? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie legt zu: Novartis-Tochter Sandoz kauft japanische Aktivitäten von Aspen
Beyond Meat-Aktie im Fokus: Laut Analysten ist noch viel Luft nach oben
UBS-Aktie verliert: Rechtsstreit in Hongkong kostet UBS Millionen
Arbeiten Fiat und Tesla künftig zusammen?
US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- SMI zurück an Nulllinie -- DAX schliesst leicht im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Darum ist der Bitcoin keine Gold-Alternative
Barry-Callebaut-Hauptaktionär Jacobs trennt sich von Anteilen
Schmolz+Bickenbach nimmt Anpassungen und Ergänzungen an der geplanten Kapitalerhöhung vor - Aktie im Minus
Skandal in Zürich! Bankenkrimi schockt die Finanzszene
SMI kaum verändert -- DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen überwiegend fester -- US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI kaum verändert -- DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen überwiegend fester -- US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel
Der heimische Markt tritt am Dienstag auf der Stelle, während der deutsche Leitindex zulegen kann. An den Börsen in Fernost geht es mehrheitlich aufwärts. An der Wall Street zeigten sich die Börsen kaum verändert.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB