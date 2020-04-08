08.04.2020 03:42:00

Xinhua Silk Road: Central China city launches online live streaming of peony cultural festival

BEIJING, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 38th Luoyang Peony Cultural Festival opened on Monday in Luoyang, central China'sHenan province. Due to the novel coronavirus epidemic, this year's festival has brought flowers online, giving people at home the chance to join the crowds at the spot.

The 38th Luoyang Peony Cultural Festival online live streaming (PRNewsfoto/Xinhua Silk Road Information Ser)

The event was live streamed for 24 hours starting 10 a.m. on Monday and included 24 chapters in 8 sections, showing the beautiful scenery of the blossoming flowers in Luoyang, the city's culture and history, natural scenery, urban construction and local cuisine as well.

The live streaming was held through studio and live connection. Cameras have been set up with lenses turned at the peonies, and viewers can watch the flowers bloom in real time. In addition, dozens of reporters went to different locations in the city to fully show Luoyang's features and give a live coverage.

Online users can also tune in to live streaming from other scenic spots around the city, such as the Longmen Grottoes and Erlitou Site Museum of the Xia Capital.

Poetry recitals were held throughout the day. At night, a light show was live streamed with holographic projection and gorgeous lights to present the beautiful night scene in the city.

Luoyang held the first peony cultural festival in 1983, a year after the peony was named the flower of the city. The city now has various gardens to grow and reproduce peonies of 1,200 different kinds, with planting areas topping 220 square kilometers.

The live streaming of this event has combined webcast, TV broadcast and network interaction to fully demonstrate Luoyang's blooming peonies, culture and history, economic and social development, increasing the influence of the media network for the peony cultural festival and the popularity of Luoyang, effectively stimulating tourism consumption and economic investment, and laying a foundation for attracting more tourists to Luoyang after the COVID-19 epidemic.

This live streaming is sponsored by the Publicity Department of the CPC Luoyang Municipal Committee, and undertaken by the Luoyang Festival Service Center, Luoyang Municipal Cyberspace Office, and Luoyang Radio and Television Station.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/312585.html

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-central-china-city-launches-online-live-streaming-of-peony-cultural-festival-301037221.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road Information Service

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Adecco Group 39.39
6.23 %
CieFinRichemont 55.24
5.38 %
Swiss Life Hldg 336.30
4.34 %
Givaudan 3'138.00
4.11 %
Swiss Re 76.82
3.75 %
SGS 2'248.00
0.90 %
Nestle 103.90
-0.06 %
Novartis 82.80
-0.60 %
Alcon 49.96
-2.23 %
Roche Hldg G 316.10
-3.13 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

07.04.20
Gold vor neuen Hochs
07.04.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
07.04.20
Phase Transitions and Policy Responses
07.04.20
Vontobel: derimail - Goldminers mit 50% Barriere
07.04.20
SMI kann nicht ganz Schritt halten
06.04.20
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV
06.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.04.20
Schroders: A new social contract - sustainable investing during the Covid-19 crisis
06.04.20
Schroders: Navigating the uncharted: How can private equity investors respond to the COVID-19 crisis?
06.04.20
Schroders: Watch: Europe"s response to coronavirus assessed
mehr
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum bleibt der Dollar schwach - zum Franken unter 0,97
Schmolz+Bickenbach schlägt sechs neue Verwaltungsräte zur Wahl vor - S+B-Aktie steigt
Wisekey lanciert Sicherheits-App für Corona-Zeit - Wisekey-Aktie verliert
Infineon-Aktie klettert kräftig: Infineon schliesst Cypress-Kauf ab
Aktien Schweiz Vorbörse: Erholungstendenz bleibt intakt
Wall Street geht tiefer in den Feierabend -- SMI und DAX schliessen freundlich -- Asiens Indizes letztlich mit Kursgewinnen
Apple liefert Gesichtsschutz für medizinisches Personal - Anleger begeistert
Samsung rechnet infolge steigender Chip-Nachfrage mit Gewinnanstieg - Aktie im Plus
HUGO BOSS-Aktie gewinnt deutlich: HUGO BOSS will in Corona-Krise auf Dividende verzichten
Aktien Schweiz Eröffnung: Aufwärtstrend hält an

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street geht tiefer in den Feierabend -- SMI und DAX schliessen freundlich -- Asiens Indizes letztlich mit Kursgewinnen
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Dienstag weiter bergauf. Die Wall Street brach ihre Erholungsrally ab. An den Börsen in Fernost war die Stimmung am Dienstag freundlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB