21.10.2019 02:22:00

Xinhua Silk Road: 52 projects worth RMB128.3 bln inked on the Second Global Ningbo Community Development Partnership Conference

BEIJING, Oct. 20, 2019 /CNW/ -- During the Second Global Ningbo Community and Development Partnership Conference held in east China'sNingbo City on Friday, 52 projects with a total investment of 128.3 billion yuan were contracted.

The conference, held in November 2018 for the first time, aims to gather Ningbo community including entrepreneurs and experts from all over the world and to promote the development of Ningbo.

Among the 52 projects, there are five projects each with investment of more than 10 billion yuan and nine projects each with investment of more than 5 billion yuan, covering the areas of green petrochemical, automobile, high-end equipment, new materials, electronic information, smart home appliances, biomedicine, energy saving and environmental protection, urban function improvement and modern service industry.

Transportation infrastructure construction project in Fenghua District, also known as the development project of Ningbo ecological and cultural city, is the largest project signed on the conference, with a total investment of 30 billion yuan. The project will focus on transportation infrastructure construction, district development, people's livelihood security and characteristic industrial parks, creating a modern ecological and cultural city integrating living, education, health and tourism in Fenghua, a new city area of Ningbo.

The enterprises participating in the signing of the projects include Poly Developments and Holdings, Hynertech Co., Ltd., Forehope Electronic (Ningbo) Limited Company, Oriental Energy, DiDi, Asia Pulp & Paper and Transfar Group.

The Second Global Ningbo Community and Development Partnership Conference is held in Ningbo from October 17 to 19, 2019.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/308871.html?from=singlemessage&isappinstalled=0

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-52-projects-worth-rmb128-3-bln-inked-on-the-second-global-ningbo-community-development-partnership-conference-300941699.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road Information Service

