+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
05.11.2019 10:37:00

Xinhua Silk Road: 2019 Kunshan Autumn Investment Promotion Fair harvests fruitful results

BEIJING, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 Kunshan Autumn Investment Promotion Fair recently kicked off in Kunshan City of east China'sJiangsu Province, attracting about 1,000 guests engaged in different industries to attend the fair.

During the fair, a total of 100 projects with a total investment of over 80 billion yuan have been contracted, of which there were four projects each worth more than 10 billion yuan with combined investment of 33.73 billion yuan.

Since setting up a development zone at its own expense, Kunshan has carved out a specific developing route that embraces high-quality development. In 2019, the city topped the ranking of China's Top 100 County-Level Cities by comprehensive strength for 15 fifteenth consecutive years.

In 2018, Kunshan became China's first county-level city with GDP exceeding 380 billion yuan. The city established 196 new foreign investment projects from January to September this year, with the combined registered foreign capital reaching 1.28 billion U.S. dollars.

During the fair, enterprises that have made contributions to Kunshan in terms of foreign capital, foreign trade, industrial output, and output benefits in 2019 were commended, with eight awards conferred, such as "Award for Outstanding Contributions to Stable Foreign Capital Increase."

Meanwhile, Kunshan launched the first batch of projects worth a total of 50 billion yuan on the industrial supply-demand platform and a document about the best practices in investment promotion and protection theme month of 2019.

To improve business environment in Kunshan, the city has thoroughly carried out 23 policies and ten supporting measures, and joined hands with the Belt and Road (B&R) countries in developing seven R&D platforms.

Kunshan is striving to embrace the multiple opportunities brought by the advancement of the Belt and Road Initiative and other national strategies such as the pilot free trade zones, leading the way in quality development and modernized pilot city in the new era.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/309202.html

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

09:43
Vontobel: derimail - Fixer Coupon und Partizipation an der postiven Wertentwicklung der Basiswerte
09:15
DAX: Zwischenziel erreicht
08:49
SMI nicht aufzuhalten
07:23
Daily Markets: S&P500 – Trendkanalbegrenzung blockiert / Novartis – Aufwärtsbewegung gestartet
04.11.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
04.11.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Ascom Holding AG
28.10.19
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
25.10.19
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die globale Disruption auf Small-Cap-Aktien aus?
22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
mehr
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wirecard-Chef Braun: Umsätze in Vorjahren korrekt verbucht - Wirecard-Aktie legt kräftig zu
Meyer Burger: Verzögerungen bei Heterojunktion-Grossauftrag aus Nordamerika - Aktie gefragt
Schweizer Notenbank notfalls zu weiterer Zinssenkung bereit
Gewinne an der Wall Street -- Freundliche Stimmung am Markt: SMI schliesst mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- DAX über 13'100 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Leiturteil in Frankreich stützt UBS-Aktien - Stimmung für CS- und Julius Bär-Aktien ebenfalls positiv
Uber schlägt Erwartungen - Anleger schicken Aktie dennoch abwärts
Adecco-Aktie gibt ab: Adecco erleidet erneut Umsatzrückgang - US-Tochter Soliant Health verkauft
Vifor-Aktie im Plus: Vifor und Janssen vermarkten künftig gemeinsam Diabetesmittel in den USA
Neben WeWork-Pleite: Diese Unternehmen kämpfen ebenfalls mit Schwierigkeiten
SMI mit etwas leichterer Tendenz -- DAX etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen in Grün

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI mit etwas leichterer Tendenz -- DAX etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische Markt weist am Dienstag einen leichten Abschlag aus. Der deutsche Leitindex legt etwas zu. An den Märkten in Fernost geht es am Dienstag aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB