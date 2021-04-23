Xidas Proud to Join Solar Impulses #1000 Solutions Portfolio for a Greener Planet

IRVINE, Calif., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Tech start up Xidas has joined forces with The World Alliance for Efficient Solutions to be a part of their Solar Impulse #1000 Solutions portfolio. The Solar Impulse Foundation, its experts and partners have identified, assessed and labelled 1,000 technological solutions capable of protecting the environment in a financially profitable way. Xidas's innovative products of energy harvesting solutions have been deemed crucial in making this happen.

"These solutions are clean, efficient, cost-effective... and available today," stated by Bertrand Piccard of the Solar Impulse Foundation. "They reduce the environmental impact of construction and mobility, industry and agriculture, water and energy consumption, while ensuring economic development and social prosperity for all. Not in a century, nor a decade, but today."

Xidas's input to a greener planet is their reduction of use of rare earth and a reduction of pollution of soils due to their technology. Their Vibration-Based Energy Harvesting generators tackle the IoT Industries biggest issue with Wireless Sensors - Battery Replacements. With battery life currently averaging only 1-2 years, there is an excess of battery waste due to constant replacements. Xidas technology extends this wireless sensor battery lifespan to up to ten years.

"This Solution can be a viable replacement leading to relieving a big pain of legacy battery disposal due to toxic metals, lead, lithium etc. posing a threat to the environment," says one expert of the Solar Impulse Foundation. "This Solution of self-charging batteries can reduce the battery-landfill by increasing the lifetime of the battery and reduce the times of replacement by batteries up to 10 years of lifespan, and hence reduce battery waste." To learn more about Xidas initiative for a greener planet visit www.xidasiot.com

About Xidas IoT

Xidas IoT leverages its breakthrough patented technologies and multi-disciplinary expertise to design and produce edge solutions that combine intelligence, zero-power (energy harvesting), sensor fusion and integration. With decades of 3D manufacturing and micro engineering breakthroughs and deep expertise on industry, Xidas is a proud partner of the US National Science Foundation for IoT innovation. The company was one of five to testify in front of US Congress on the value of IoT technologies. Our products are first of their kind and shatter the conventional limitations that hold back the potential of a society powered by IoT.

