Xicato Unveils Open Platform for Smart Building Applications

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Xicato, the leading provider of smart building wireless controls and highest quality light sources, today announced the general availability of XFW, Xicato's Bluetooth mesh software, with a licensing option for OEMs to enable mesh capability on their devices with Bluetooth approved chipsets. The XFW joins the already available XGC, a plug-in hardware option that allows the same capability for OEMs that prefer a ready-made solution. The XFW and XGC are part of the Xicato Onboard, a series of products by which any 3rd party device can be upgraded to control and monitor a smart building and operate seamlessly with Xicato's award winning Controls Platform.

"Since adding the Xicato Controls XGC card to my portfolio, I have won projects in some of the world's most famous buildings. With Xicato Bluetooth mesh technology and its open architecture I can now offer a robust and expandable solution to light designers, luminaire manufacturers and building managers." Marcus Worthington, CEO, Eulum Designs.

The proliferation of Bluetooth mesh for controls applications has necessitated a complete, robust and yet open architecture solution to enable adoption. Xicato Onboard products further accelerate the rate of adoption by offering flexible and scalable options for OEMs and systems integrators to become fully compatible and interoperable. The Xicato Onboard series of products are also future proof. They can be adapted to SIG-Mesh for interoperability with any 3rd party devices supporting the emerging standard.

"Xicato is on a mission to help accelerate the adoption of technologies that improve and enhance spaces where people live, work, and play", said Amir Zoufonoun, Xicato's CEO. "The availability of our core Bluetooth controls for 3rd party integration is a key step toward that goal with a fully scalable and software upgradeable platform".

With Xicato's XGC plug-in hardware and the new XFW as licensed software, device manufacturers and systems integrators can add wireless capabilities to their products to offer a portfolio of solutions that can easily be integrated in a building using Bluetooth mesh. Property managers and building owners now have effortless and flexible expansion capabilities for their smart building functionalities and services.

The XGC and XFW provide cost effective options to instantly transform any otherwise standalone device to be interoperable inside a fully connected and controlled network. The 3rd party integrators can now create productive and healthy personalized spaces by controlling LED drivers, sensors, shade controllers, HVAC, security systems and more from anywhere in the world, setting the stage for tomorrow's smart buildings.

Glossary:

XGC is a small plug-in hardware PCB card enabling third-party manufacturers to easily add Xicato's Controls compatibility to their product lines, such as LED drivers, zoom control devices, pan and tilt motors, protocol converters, shade controls, etc., all communicating within Xicato's Bluetooth mesh network environment. XGC is factory programmed with a universal software image that can be quickly configured to control a wide variety of device types.

XFW, the XMesh licensable Software, is designed for OEMs that prefer to directly embed their own approved Bluetooth chipset and license the Xicato Bluetooth mesh software stack.

XFDS is Xicato's Software Delivery System, a simple toolset that allows the installation of Xicato's Software on any approved chip without additional hardware.

About Xicato

Xicato is defining the future of smart buildings, delivering the absolute best quality, highest performing and most reliable light sources, as well as other wirelessly connected intelligent devices including drivers, sensors, switches, gateways, controls electronics, and software. Xicato products inspire architects, designers and building owners to dream up and create more beautiful and healthier environments with smarter and more connected experiences. With an installed base approaching 10 million nodes, throughout thousands of locations in over 30 countries worldwide, backed by a strong team of innovators based in Silicon Valley, Xicato continues to stay ahead of customer needs in a variety of verticals including the world's most renowned museums and cathedrals, retail shops and hotels, offices and hospitals. For more information, visit xicato.com. Xicato and the Xicato logo are registered trademarks of Xicato, Inc.

