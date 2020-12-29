SMI 10’600 1.8%  SPI 13’212 1.7%  Dow 30’404 0.7%  DAX 13’790 1.5%  Euro 1.0859 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’575 0.9%  Gold 1’873 -1.9%  Bitcoin 23’857 2.2%  Dollar 0.8893 0.0%  Öl 51.0 -0.7% 
29.12.2020 00:00:00

Xiaomi Technology's TikTok #ChargingHappiness Campaign Spreads Holiday Cheer in NYC

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology company Xiaomi's #ChargingHappiness campaign brought smiles to the faces of New Yorkers in Grand Central Terminal on Dec. 28 with an on-site installation highlighting the brand's Redmi Power Bank charging device.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: People react to videos inside the Xiaomi's #ChargingHappiness Installation at Grand Central Station on December 28, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Xiaomi Corporation)

As part of the overall campaign, Xiaomi created a film featuring Santa Claus requesting creators to use the Redmi Power Bank in hilarious different ways on TikTok. Designed to extend the holiday season to those passing through Grand Central, the TikTok videos are on display today in a special holiday installation.

"We were excited to tap into the power of TikTok and showcase how these influencers used the Redmi Power Bank as a launchpad to express their creativity and humor," said Yiyang Liu, Xiaomi's North America marketing manager. "And we were equally excited to bring that creativity and humor to Grand Central."

Passersby who watched the videos at the Grand Central installation were captured for a documentary-style film soon to be released across social media channels, bringing the joy of #ChargingHappiness full circle.

"The #ChargingHappiness campaign feels perfect for this moment," Liu added. "We all need to strive to stay positive and stay connected, especially during the holidays and heading into the new year."

About Xiaomi Corporation

Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018 (1810.HK). Xiaomi is an internet company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an Internet of Things (IoT) platform at its core. With an equal emphasis on innovation and quality, Xiaomi continuously pursues high-quality user experience and operational efficiency. The company relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology. Xiaomi is currently the world's third-largest smartphone brand and has established the world's leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform with 289.5 million smart devices connected to its platform, excluding smartphones and laptops. Xiaomi products are present in more than 90 markets around the world. In August 2020, the company made the Fortune Global 500 list for the second time, ranking 422nd, up 46 places compared to the previous year. Xiaomi also ranked 7th among internet companies on the list. Xiaomi is a constituent of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index and Hang Seng TECH Index. For more information about Xiaomi as a company, please visit https://blog.mi.com/en/.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xiaomi-technologys-tiktok-charginghappiness-campaign-spreads-holiday-cheer-in-nyc-301198805.html

SOURCE Xiaomi

