XiamenAir Chairman Zhao Dong addresses APEX 40th anniversary celebration in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --  A report from CARNOC.com:

XiamenAir Chairman Zhao Dong addressed the Airline Passenger Experience (APEX) Association's 40th anniversary celebration at the invitation of the United Nations (UN), outlining XiamenAir's groundbreaking work in advancing the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"XiamenAir has embarked on a scientific and healthy path of sustainable development in the past 35 years since its establishment," Chairman Zhao Dong said earlier today.

Chairman Zhao Dong hailed XiamenAir's "United Dream" aircraft, the world's first aircraft with UN SDG markings. United Dream embarks on special themed flights to call international attention to realizing SDGs. XiamenAir expects to carry 100 million passengers annually by 2030, as the airline continues promoting the UN's SDGs.

Chairman Zhao Dong also highlighted XiamenAir's continued focus on safety, as the airline's "first quality," sharing that, in terms of continuous safety, the reliability of XiamenAir's main fleet is up to 99.9 percent.

"Without question, safety is our number one priority and the most important metric on quality," Chairman Zhao Dong said.

In speaking to airlines' need to curb carbon emissions, Chairman Zhao Dong stated, "With an average age of 5.7 years, our fleet is one of the youngest in the world. We also introduced more models with outstanding fuel efficiency. Over the past five years, our fuel consumption per ton kilometer has dropped by 14.8 percent, achieving our commitment of 'annual emission reduction of 300,000 tons' to the United Nations."

"Besides our 'Xiamen Egret Volunteer Alliance' we called on more than 6,000 volunteers and hosted more than 400 non-profit events and cooperated with Yao Foundation, set up by Mr. Yao Ming, a former NBA popular player for Houston Rockets. Together, we created the 'Egret Dream' brand and jointly promoted China's rural education and invested over 10 million yuan in poverty remediation efforts," Chairman Zhao Dong said.

"China has been committed to sustainable development philosophy since ancient times. It is our responsibility to leave a beautiful world with a blue sky and clear water for posterity. We look forward to all joining hands with us, fulfilling the mission together, and jointly creating the bright future of the global village!" Chairman Zhao Dong concluded.

