28.06.2021 01:33:00
Xiamen Tourism Expo 2021 comes to successful conclusion
XIAMEN, China, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 17th Straits Tourism Expo and the 7thChina (Xiamen) International Leisure Tourism Expo (CILTE) successfully concluded in Xiamen International Conference & Exhibition Center, Fujian Province during June 18 to 20.
The exhibition covers a total area of 50,000 square meters with 2,000 booths. The total turnover generated between exhibitors and buyers, participants as well as online and offline visitors reached nearly 100 million yuan. In terms of the Straits Tourism Expo, the exhibitors were from 15 domestic provinces, autonomous regions or cities, including Yunnan Province and Ningbo City as the guest province and guest city. The official agencies of Thailand, South Korea, Japan and other countries and regions exhibited at CILTE.
The exhibition and its corresponding activities include China (Xiamen) Forum for Hot Topics in Marine Tourism, China (Xiamen) International Leisure Tourism Forum, B2B Trade Fair of Fujian Tourism Products and Procurement Conference for Leisure Tourism Products of World Famous Travel Agents, etc., as well as supporting activities such as Tourist Festival, Products Sale, Promotion Exhibitions and Performances, etc.
Please contact the 18th Straits Tourism Expo and the 8th CILTE (2022) Organizing Committee for details on investment and promotion
Contact person: Mr. Xiao
TEL: +86 0592-2592728
Mobile phone: +86 13599912696
Fax: +86 0592-2110873
Email: xiaox@sino-trip.com
SOURCE The Organizing Committee of the Straits Tourism Expo and the China (Xiamen) International Leisure Tourism Expo
