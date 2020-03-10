10.03.2020 15:49:00

Xi visits hospital, community residents in Wuhan

WUHAN, China, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by Cao Desheng in Wuhan and An Baijie in Beijing from chinadaily.com.cn:

President Xi inspects in Wuhan

President Xi Jinping visited Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, on Tuesday morning after his arrival in the hardest-hit city.

During his inspection of the hospital, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, learned of the hospital's construction and operation, admission and treatment of infected patients, medics' protection and protective supplies, and scientific research on the virus.

He also visited the patients and conveyed his greetings to the medical workers on the front line of the fight against the epidemic, encouraging them to have strong confidence in winning the battle against the epidemic.

After leaving Huoshenshan Hospital on Tuesday at noon, Xi visited a residential community in Wuhan.

At the Donghu Xincheng (East Lake New City) residential community, Xi visited local people who were quarantining themselves at home and learned about the situation of disease prevention and control.

Xi expressed gratitude to local residents and frontline workers who were playing key roles in the prevention and control of the disease.

Xi arrived in Wuhan on Tuesday morning to inspect work on the prevention and control of the novel coronavirus.

During the tour, Xi will also pay visits to police officers, government officials and volunteers.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xi-visits-hospital-community-residents-in-wuhan-301020776.html

SOURCE China Daily

Wall Street im Plus -- SMI und DAX mit grünen Vorzeichen -- Asiens Börsen auf Erholungskurs

