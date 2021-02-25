Xi: Shaking off poverty 'starting point' of new life

|
25.02.2021 23:54:00
BEIJING, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from chinadaily.com.cn:
President Xi Jinping delivered a speech at a gathering in Beijing to mark the country's accomplishments in poverty eradication on Thursday. Here are the highlights:
'Complete victory'
* China has scored a "complete victory" in its fight against poverty
* 98.99 million Chinese in rural areas helped out of poverty from 2012 to 2020
* 832 impoverished counties and 128,000 impoverished villages have been removed from the poverty list
* Some 25.68 million poor people in China from 7.9 million households have seen their dilapidated houses renovated since late 2012
* 9.6 million Chinese people have been relocated from impoverished areas since late 2012
* 28 ethnic minority groups with relatively small population have shaken off poverty collectively since late 2012
* 770 million rural residents have shaken off poverty since the beginning of reform and opening up over 40 years ago
* All of China's impoverished rural population lifted out of poverty
* Children in impoverished families have better access to education
* China contributes to over 70 percent of world's poverty reduction goal
* China achieved UN goal of poverty eradication 10 years ahead of 2030 deadline
Xi chairs 7 symposiums on poverty alleviation in 8 yrs
* China's policy on fight against poverty has its own characteristics
* Party's leadership and people's hard work contribute to China's achievement in poverty eradication
* CPC members at frontline in battle against poverty
* Concept of "targeted poverty alleviation" introduced in 2013
* Policies are based on country's situation
* 252,000 work teams sent to villages to help
* Over 1,800 people sacrificed their lives in fight against poverty
* China upholds a people-centered philosophy of development and unswervingly pursues prosperity for all
Funding support
* China has invested accumulative fiscal funds of nearly 1.6 trillion yuan (about $246 billion) into poverty alleviation over the past eight years
* Microfinance for poverty alleviation reaches over 710 billion yuan
* Financial credit targeted at poverty alleviation reaches more than 9 trillion yuan
* Companies in eastern part of country invest over 1 trillion yuan to help in poverty eradication
Advantages of socialist system
* China gives full play to the political advantages of the country's socialist system
* Whole country cooperating to fight against poverty
* Country promotes flow of talent, funds and technology to poverty-stricken areas
* Various models of poverty relief being launched
* China has adopted a targeted poverty alleviation strategy and strives to eradicate poverty through development
* China adheres to motivating the creativity of poor residents and stimulating their self-generated impetus for poverty reduction
'Latest achievement' in adapting Marxism
* China's poverty alleviation drive has fostered an atmosphere in which the whole society helps those in need and assists those in difficulties
* China's poverty alleviation drive applies a realistic and pragmatic approach
* China's poverty alleviation drive is the latest achievement in adapting Marxism's anti-poverty theory to Chinese conditions
* China has cultivated the poverty alleviation spirit
New start
* Shaking off poverty is not the finish line, but the starting point of a new life and new endeavor
* Efforts to effectively integrate the consolidation of poverty alleviation achievements and rural vitalization
* Rural vitalization is key to revitalization of the nation
* More efforts to be made in accelerating modernization of agriculture and rural areas
* Make common prosperity for everyone a more important priority
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1444646/Graphic_chinadaily_com_cn1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1444647/Graphic_chinadaily_com_cn2.jpg
Inside
Die Macht des Geldes: hat der private Anleger über die letzten Jahre mehr Macht an der Börse gewonnen? Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst bei Daubenthaler & Cie wagt einen interessanten Blick auf die Geschehnisse der letzten Wochen bei BX Swiss TV. Im Gespräch mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, klärt er auf worüber Anleger sich im Klaren sein sollten beim Handel an der Börse.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street fällt zum Handelsschluss weit zurück -- SMI schliesst tiefer -- DAX beendet den Handel mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich weit im Plus
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}