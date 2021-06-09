Xi inspects northwest China's Qinghai Province

|
BEIJING, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from CCTV+:
Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Monday started an inspection tour to northwest China'sQinghai Province.
In Xining, the provincial capital, Xi visited a company producing carpets and made inquiry about how it leveraged the advantages of local resources and used new design concepts to boost its products' competitiveness, create jobs and increase the income of locals.
Xi also visited a residential community in Xining to learn about its efforts to strengthen Party building, improve community-level governance and advance ethnic unity and progress.
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1zcgV-xCyyg
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xi-inspects-northwest-chinas-qinghai-province-301308624.html
SOURCE CCTV+
