SMI 10’555 -0.1%  SPI 13’090 0.0%  Dow 29’438 -1.2%  DAX 13’202 0.5%  Euro 1.0794 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’482 0.4%  Gold 1’863 -0.5%  Bitcoin 16’172 -0.4%  Dollar 0.9108 -0.1%  Öl 44.5 0.8% 

+++ Was bedeutet der "perfekte Sturm" aus Zentralbankmaßnahmen und wirtschaftlichen Turbulenzen für den Goldpreis? +++ -w-

+++ Liebe Nutzer, unterstützen Sie uns bei der weiteren Verbesserung von finanzen.ch - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
19.11.2020 08:24:00

Xi: China welcomes cooperation with everyone

BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from China Daily:

President Xi Jinping said in Beijing on Thursday that China will not seek 'decoupling' or form small circle. [Graphic by chinadaily.com.cn]

President Xi Jinping delivered a keynote speech at the APEC CEO Dialogues via video link in Beijing on Thursday. Here are some highlights.

Shared opportunities under new development paradigm

China's unlocking market potential, wider opening up and deepening international cooperation under the new development paradigm will offer more development opportunities and shared prosperity to the world.

The new development paradigm will enable China to fully unlock its market potential and create greater demand for other countries.

Meanwhile, the new development paradigm will enable China to open up wider and share more opportunities for common development with other countries.

The new development paradigm will also enable China to continue to deepen international cooperation for shared benefits with other countries.

Innovations highlighted for high-quality growth

China will vigorously make scientific and technological innovations to foster new growth drivers.

China must pursue innovation to achieve high-quality growth driven by domestic demand, as the country enters a new stage of development and factors of production underpinning its development have gone through profound changes.

Innovation has always been the primary driver of development to China, and the country will endeavor to build an innovation system that integrates science and technology, education, industries and the financial sector, and upgrade the industrial chains.

China will continue to deepen reform and energize the market.

China will take more steps and remove with greater resolve deep-seated systemic and institutional barriers to modernize its governance system and capacity.

Committed to opening up

China will not reverse course or run against historical trend by "decoupling" or forming a small circle to keep others out.

Despite the damage inflicted by COVID-19, China's import of goods has basically recovered to the level of last year.

China is committed to opening up, which is its fundamental policy, a policy that will not change at any time.

China has not stalled in its pursuit of opening-up amid mounting protectionism and unilateralism.

China has taken many policy steps to open the country still wider in face of more instability and uncertainty this year.

China will open its door still wider to the world.

China will continue to advance trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, and conclude high-standard free trade agreements with more countries.

China will foster a market-oriented and world-class business environment underpinned by a sound legal framework.

China will continue to firmly support the multilateral trading system.

China to deepen intl cooperation

China will take a more active part in the international division of labor, get more effectively integrated into global industrial, supply and value chains, and more enthusiastically expand exchanges and cooperation with other countries.

China welcomes cooperation with any region, country or company that wants to do so.

Greater economic cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region will continue to display strong vitality.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xi-china-welcomes-cooperation-with-everyone-301176775.html

SOURCE China Daily

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Zurich Insur Gr 373.30
2.50 %
Sika 236.70
2.47 %
Swiss Life Hldg 405.10
1.33 %
LafargeHolcim 47.27
1.00 %
Swiss Re 83.06
0.83 %
Nestle 104.96
-0.53 %
The Swatch Grp 236.40
-0.71 %
Lonza Grp 580.00
-1.19 %
CieFinRichemont 75.72
-1.94 %
Alcon 58.00
-2.06 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

08:10
Schweizer Börse weiter auf Richtungssuche
18.11.20
Vontobel: Modernas Covid-Impfstoff überzeugt
18.11.20
Bracing for the Onset of La Niña
18.11.20
Daily Markets: NASDAQ 100 – Auf den EMA50 achten! / Julius Bär – Imposante Rally
17.11.20
Verschnaufpause nach Impfstoffeuphorie?! | BX Swiss TV
13.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf BP, Royal Dutch Shell, Total
12.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (57.5%) auf u-blox Holding AG
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.11.20
Schroders: Private Equity im Gesundheitssektor für ein längeres und besseres Leben
06.11.20
Schroders Credit Lens: Ihr neuer Guide zu den globalen Anleihemärkten
05.11.20
Schroders: Welche Folgen hätte eine Präsidentschaft Bidens auf Umwelt und Gesellschaft?
mehr
Verschnaufpause nach Impfstoffeuphorie?! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin klettert in turbulentem Handel zeitweise über 18'000 Dollar
Corona-Impfstoff von BioNTech und Pfizer vor Zulassungsantrag - Aktien gefragt
Relief Therapeutics startet klinische Studie mit COVID-Wirkstoff Anfang 2021 - Aktie fällt kräftig
BioNTech-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Chef erwartet Rückkehr zur Normalität Ende nächsten Jahres
US-Flugaufsicht hebt Startverbot für Boeings Unglücksjet 737 Max auf - Boeing-Aktie dreht ins Minus
Wall Street letztlich mit Verlusten -- SMI schliesst kaum verändert -- DAX beendet den Handel freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinig
Lonza investiert für Moderna-Auftrag 80 bis 90 Millionen Franken in Produktion
Kursbewegungen von Gold und Aktien prognostizieren? Diese Formeln helfen
Analysten: Bewertung von Ant Financial könnte sich nach verschobenem IPO halbieren
Bitcoin-Bestände der Miner sinken - was das für den Bitcoin-Kurs bedeutet

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI vorbörslich leichter -- DAX im Minus erwartet -- Börsen in Fernost von Gewinnmitnahmen geprägt
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt dürfte es zu Abgaben kommen. Für die asiatischen Indizes geht es am Donnerstag mehrheitlich nach unten.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit