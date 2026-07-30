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Xerox Aktie 36933852 / US9841216081

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30.07.2026 14:42:06

Xerox Stock Up 26% On Q2 Turnaround, Raised FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of Xerox Holdings Corp. were climbing around 26 percent in the pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, after the office equipment manufacturer on Thursday raised its fiscal 2026 outlook, after reporting a profit in its second quarter, compared to prior year's loss.

Louie Pastor, chief executive officer at Xerox, stated, "Our second-quarter results gave us another reason for confidence. We made progress on each of our three strategic priorities: stabilizing revenue, increasing profitability, and reducing leverage. As a result, we are raising both revenue and adjusted operating income guidance, as well as our Lexmark gross synergy targets."

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted operating income of $555 million to $605 million and revenues around $7.6 billion.

The company previously expected adjusted operating income of $450 million to $500 million and revenues above $7.5 billion.

In fiscal 2025, adjusted operating income was $248 million and revenues were $7.02 billion.

In the second quarter, net income attributable to shareholders was $10 million, compared to prior year's loss of $109 million. Earnings per share were $0.07, compared to loss of $0.87 a year ago.

The latest results included $105 million of a pre-tax benefit from the recognition of IEEPA tariff receivables.

Adjusted earnings were $55 million or $0.38 per share for the quarter, compared to prior year's loss of $0.64.

Adjusted operating income surged to $203 million from last year's $59 million.

Adjusted operating margin grew 690 basis points to 10.6 percent from 3.7 percent last year.

Revenue climbed 22 percent to $1.92 billion from $1.58 billion last year. Revenues grew 21.2 percent in constant currency, while on a pro forma basis, revenue was down 6.5 percent.

Print and Other revenues climbed 27 percent year-over-year to $1.73 billion, while IT Solutions reveneus dropped 9 percent to $194 million.

On a pro forma basis, Print and Other revenues dropped 6.1 percent.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, the shares were climbing 26.16 percent to trade at $3.3305, after closing Wednesday's regular trading 4 percent lower.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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Trading Signals: Apple: Rallye auf dem Prüfstand

Heute Abend legt der iPhone-Hersteller Zahlen vor. Angesichts der Rallye der vergangenen Monate, einer üppigen Bewertung und dem strapazierten Chartbild könnte es für Apple schwer werden, den Impuls für neue Höchststände zu liefern.

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KLA, Sandoz, Legrand: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung? mit François Bloch
KLA, Sandoz und Legrand stehen in dieser Folge des BX Morningcall im Fokus. François Bloch und Olivia Hähnel vergleichen drei Aktien aus Halbleiter, Pharma/Biosimilars und elektrischer Infrastruktur. Im Fokus stehen Umsatz, EBIT, EBIT-Marge, Dividende, Buchwert, Performance und die Frage, welche Risiken Anlegerinnen und Anleger im aktuellen Marktumfeld beachten können.

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https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

KLA, Sandoz, Legrand: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung?

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