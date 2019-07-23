+++ Kryptowährung kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
23.07.2019 16:00:00

Xerox Plans Webcast to Discuss 2019 Second-Quarter Results

Xerox (NYSE: XRX) will host a live audio webcast with online presentation slides at 8 a.m. ET on Tuesday, July 30, to discuss the company’s 2019 second-quarter results and guidance. A news release containing this information will be issued earlier that day at 6:30 a.m. ET.

WHEN:

8 a.m. ET, Tuesday, July 30, 2019

 

WHAT:

Review of Xerox’s 2019 second-quarter results

 

WHO:

John Visentin, vice chairman and chief executive officer, Xerox Bill Osbourn, Jr., chief financial officer, Xerox

 

AUDIO
WEBCAST:


https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bwbqdpam or https://www.news.xerox.com/investors

 

Replay will be available.

About Xerox
In the era of intelligent work, we’re not just thinking about the future, we’re making it. Xerox Corporation is a technology leader focused on the intersection of digital and physical. We use automation and next-generation personalization to redefine productivity, drive growth and make the world more secure. Every day, our innovative technologies and intelligent work solutions—Powered by Xerox ®—help people communicate and work better. Discover more at www.xerox.com and follow us on Twitter at @Xerox.

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit https://www.news.xerox.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/xerox, http://www.facebook.com/XeroxCorp, https://www.instagram.com/xerox/, http://www.linkedin.com/company/xerox, http://www.youtube.com/XeroxCorp.

Xerox® and Powered by Xerox® are trademarks of Xerox in the United States and/or other countries.

