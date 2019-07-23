|
23.07.2019 16:00:00
Xerox Plans Webcast to Discuss 2019 Second-Quarter Results
Xerox (NYSE: XRX) will host a live audio webcast with online presentation slides at 8 a.m. ET on Tuesday, July 30, to discuss the company’s 2019 second-quarter results and guidance. A news release containing this information will be issued earlier that day at 6:30 a.m. ET.
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|Companie Financière Richemont SA / Georg Fischer AG / Logitech International SA
|48130577
|75.00 %
|10.00 %
|Apple / Alphabet / Microsoft
|48130580
|59.00 %
|8.50 %
|Adidas AG / Hermès International S.A. / LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
|48130581
|69.00 %
|8.00 %
|
WHEN:
|
8 a.m. ET, Tuesday, July 30, 2019
|
WHAT:
|
Review of Xerox’s 2019 second-quarter results
|
WHO:
|
John Visentin, vice chairman and chief executive officer, Xerox Bill Osbourn, Jr., chief financial officer, Xerox
|
AUDIO
|
Replay will be available.
About Xerox
In the era of intelligent work, we’re not just thinking about the future, we’re making it. Xerox Corporation is a technology leader focused on the intersection of digital and physical. We use automation and next-generation personalization to redefine productivity, drive growth and make the world more secure. Every day, our innovative technologies and intelligent work solutions—Powered by Xerox ®—help people communicate and work better. Discover more at www.xerox.com and follow us on Twitter at @Xerox.
Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit https://www.news.xerox.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/xerox, http://www.facebook.com/XeroxCorp, https://www.instagram.com/xerox/, http://www.linkedin.com/company/xerox, http://www.youtube.com/XeroxCorp.
Xerox® and Powered by Xerox® are trademarks of Xerox in the United States and/or other countries.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190723005098/en/
Nachrichten zu Xeroxmehr Nachrichten
|
24.04.19
|Ausblick: Xerox stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
28.01.19
|Ausblick: Xerox verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
22.10.18
|Ausblick: Xerox stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
14.05.18
|MÄRKTE USA/Hoffnung auf Entspannung in Handelsstreit mit China (Dow Jones)
|
30.04.18
|US-Richter stoppt Verkauf von Xerox an Fujifilm (AWP)
|
29.04.18
|US-Richter stoppt Verkauf von Xerox an Fujifilm (AWP)
|
12.02.18
|Xerox-Grossaktionäre wollen Verkauf an Fujifilm torpedieren (AWP)
|
31.01.18
|Xerox wird von Fujifilm übernommen (AWP)
Analysen zu Xeroxmehr Analysen
|31.01.18
|Xerox Hold
|Standpoint Research
|03.10.17
|Xerox Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.07.17
|Xerox Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|31.01.18
|Xerox Hold
|Standpoint Research
|03.10.17
|Xerox Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.07.17
|Xerox Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|31.01.18
|Xerox Hold
|Standpoint Research
|03.10.17
|Xerox Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.07.17
|Xerox Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}