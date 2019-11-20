Xeris Pharmaceuticals Empowers Their Medical Affairs Team with rMark Bio's Cue

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, rMark Bio announced that Xeris Pharmaceuticals has signed a contract to implement Cue, the AI assistant for Medical Affairs.

Pharmaceutical companies utilize Cue as an all-in-one, easy to use solution that delivers personalized "Cues" for actionable tasks and recommendations about key Health Care Provider (HCP) insights and activities in the scientific industry. Cue can ingest and analyze data from multiple external and internal data sources, including free text captured in the Cue app to help organizations measure HCP behaviors and beliefs related to field engagements that drive successful outcomes.

Utilizing machine learning, advanced data analytics, and human centered design — Cue will empower teams to perform at new levels. The Medical Affairs role is evolving and with that change comes a new set of requirements for enabling software technology. Xeris is the latest company to leverage Cue to align field teams and leadership, develop real-time insights, track HCP activities and outcomes, and ultimately deliver better results for patients.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris is a specialty pharmaceutical company delivering innovative solutions to simplify the experience of administering important therapies that people rely on every day around the world.

With a novel technology platform that enables ready-to-use, room-temperature stable formulations of injectable and infusible therapies, the company is advancing a portfolio of solutions in various therapeutic categories, including its first commercial product, Gvoke™. Its proprietary XeriSol™ and XeriJect™ formulation technologies have the potential to offer distinct advantages over conventional product formulations, including eliminating the need for reconstitution, enabling long-term, room-temperature stability, significantly reducing injection volume, and eliminating the requirement for intravenous (IV) infusion. With Xeris' technology, new product formulations are designed to be easier to use by patients, caregivers, and health practitioners and help reduce costs for payers and the healthcare system.

Xeris is headquartered in Chicago, IL. For more information, visit www.xerispharma.com, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

About rMark Bio

rMark Bio, Inc. was created to transform the life sciences and pharmaceutical industries by making artificial intelligence simple to adopt, easy to use and continuously transformative through a holistic approach incorporating strategy, technology and people power. Founded in 2015 by Jason M. Smith, CEO, and Lev Becker, Ph.D., Chief Scientist, rMark Bio is based in Chicago and Seattle. rMark Bio provides services to the top 20 pharmaceutical companies globally and has partnered with industry-leading technology and healthcare organizations, including Microsoft, nVidia, Apigee/Google, and MATTER.

