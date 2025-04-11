|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
12.04.2025 00:05:03
Xenia Sells Fairmont Dallas For $111M To Refocus Portfolio And Avoid $80M Capex
(RTTNews) - Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) Friday has sold the 545-room Fairmont Dallas for $111 million, or approximately $203,670 per key, reflecting an 8.6x Hotel EBITDA multiple and a 10% cap rate for the 12 months ending February 2025—excluding an estimated $80 million in upcoming capital expenditures.
CEO Marcel Verbaas highlighted the sale as a strategic move to upgrade portfolio quality and avoid costly renovations amid anticipated disruption from the Dallas Convention Center redevelopment. Xenia originally acquired the hotel in 2011 for $69 million, achieving an 11.3% unlevered IRR despite pandemic-era challenges.
Proceeds will go toward corporate needs, potentially including debt reduction, acquisitions, or share repurchases.
On Friday, XHR closed at $9.79, up 0.41%, and is currently trading at $9.79 in after-hours, showing a modest 0.10% gain on the NYSE.
