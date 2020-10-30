Xenex Awards Exclusive Contract to Astronics for Manufacturing Support of LightStrike Disinfecting Robots

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO), a leading provider of advanced technologies for global aerospace, defense and other mission critical industries, and Xenex® Disinfection Services Inc. ("Xenex”), the world leader in UV disinfection for healthcare facilities, today announced Xenex has awarded a $20 million contract to Astronics to assist in the manufacturing of Xenex’s unique LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robots. Xenex’s patented pulsed xenon ultraviolet (UV) light disinfection technology is proven to achieve a 99.99% level of disinfection against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in two minutes.

Michael Kuehn, president of Astronics’ Connectivity Systems and Certification operation (CSC), said, "We have had the honor of knowing Xenex for over a decade and were in an ideal situation to support the rapid expansion of their cost-effective, reliable and durable disinfecting robots. Our manufacturing expertise and capacity have put us in a position to support Xenex’s efforts to ramp up their business in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

LightStrike robots emit bursts of high energy UV light to quickly destroy harmful viruses, bacteria, and spores, including severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19. The high intensity UV light spans the entire germicidal spectrum (200-315 nm), deactivating the pathogens at the wavelengths where they are most vulnerable. Over 40 published peer reviewed studies support the efficacy of the LightStrike technology, and unlike continuous single spectrum UV light generated by mercury bulbs, the pulsed UV light produced by LightStrike does not damage expensive materials present in hospitals, hotels and other environments.

"Xenex is the world leader in UV disinfection for healthcare facilities. Our robot is proven to quickly deactivate the virus that causes COVID-19, and as a result, our technology has been embraced by many other industries impacted by the pandemic. The demand for our technology has necessitated our rapid expansion plans. We are doubling the size of our manufacturing capacity in San Antonio and we are working with Astronics to help us manufacture robots so that we can deliver our technology without delay. It is unfortunate we are seeing another spike of SARS-CoV-2 related illnesses, but we are committed to being ready to help those in healthcare and beyond destroy this virus and other pathogens lurking on surfaces. We chose Astronics because we value their work ethic, manufacturing capabilities, and the ability to observe our patents and protect our trade secrets,” said Morris Miller, CEO of Xenex.

LightStrike robots were primarily used in healthcare facilities prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result of the robot’s speed and efficacy against the novel coronavirus, they are now deployed in office buildings, schools, hotels, professional sports facilities, police stations and jails, international airports, convention centers, and other places where contamination is a concern.

Mr. Kuehn concluded, "We are honored to be a part of a solution that helps create safe environments in a multitude of settings, and we believe that Xenex LightStrike robots will be a global leader in providing technologies which effectively combat these dangerous pathogens that can cause disease.”

About Astronics Corporation

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO) serves the world’s aerospace, defense and other mission critical industries with proven, innovative technology solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors and test technologies to solve complex challenges. For over 50 years, Astronics has delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, militaries, completion centers and Fortune 500 companies rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics.

For more information on Astronics and its solutions, visit Astronics.com.

About Xenex Disinfection Services Inc.

Xenex is a world leader in UV technology-based disinfection strategies and solutions. Xenex's mission is to save lives and reduce suffering by destroying the deadly microorganisms that can cause infections. Xenex is backed by well-known investors that include EW Healthcare Partners, Piper Jaffray, Malin Corporation, Battery Ventures, Targeted Technology Fund II, Tectonic Ventures and RK Ventures. For more information, visit xenex.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. One can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of the words "expect,” "anticipate,” "plan,” "may,” "will,” "estimate,” "believe” or other similar expressions. Because such statements apply to future events, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what may be stated here include the opportunity for manufacturing disinfecting robots, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business, the state of the aerospace, defense, and other critical industries, the market acceptance of newly developed products, internal production capabilities, the timing of orders received, the status of customer certification processes and delivery schedules, the demand for and market acceptance of new or existing aircraft which contain the Company’s products, the need for new and advanced test and simulation equipment, customer preferences and other factors which are described in filings by Astronics with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information in this news release whether to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes in future operating results, financial conditions or prospects, or otherwise.

