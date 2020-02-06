|
06.02.2020 22:01:00
Xencor to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ: XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that company management will participate in two upcoming conferences:
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|Daimler AG / Porsche Automobil Hldg. AG / Tesla Inc.
|52198255
|59.00 %
|13.00 %
|Beyond Meat / Kellogg Co. / Mondelez International Inc. / Nestlé S.A.
|52198256
|54.00 %
|11.80 %
|Apple Inc. / austriamicrosystems AG / Microsoft Corp.
|52198257
|59.00 %
|10.50 %
-
Guggenheim Healthcare Talks Forum | Oncology Day
Date: Thursday, February 13, 2020
Location: New York
Presentation Time: 9:00 a.m. EST
-
9th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Location: New York
Presentation Time: 11:00 a.m. EST
Live webcasts of these presentations will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website located at www.xencor.com. A replay of the events will be posted on the Xencor website approximately one hour after the live events and will be available for 30 days following the presentations.
About Xencor, Inc.
Xencor is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Currently, 15 candidates engineered with Xencor's XmAb® technology are in clinical development internally and with partners. Xencor's XmAb antibody engineering technology enables small changes to the structure of monoclonal antibodies resulting in new mechanisms of therapeutic action. For more information, please visit www.xencor.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200206005937/en/
Nachrichten zu Xencor Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Xencor Incmehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI schliesst erstmals über 11'000 Punkten -- DAX letztlich mit weiteren Gewinnen -- Dow mit neuem Rekord -- Asiens Börsen setzten Erholung fort
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Die Hoffnung auf einen Impfstoff gegen das Coronavirus stützte die heimische und die deutsche Börse auch am Donnerstag. An der Wall Street werden neue Rekord verbucht. Auch an Asiens Börsen blieb die Stimmung optimistisch.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}