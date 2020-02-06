Xencor to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ: XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that company management will participate in two upcoming conferences:

Guggenheim Healthcare Talks Forum | Oncology Day

Date: Thursday, February 13, 2020

Location: New York

Presentation Time: 9:00 a.m. EST

Date: Thursday, February 13, 2020 Location: New York Presentation Time: 9:00 a.m. EST 9th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Location: New York

Presentation Time: 11:00 a.m. EST

Live webcasts of these presentations will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website located at www.xencor.com. A replay of the events will be posted on the Xencor website approximately one hour after the live events and will be available for 30 days following the presentations.

About Xencor, Inc.

Xencor is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Currently, 15 candidates engineered with Xencor's XmAb® technology are in clinical development internally and with partners. Xencor's XmAb antibody engineering technology enables small changes to the structure of monoclonal antibodies resulting in new mechanisms of therapeutic action. For more information, please visit www.xencor.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200206005937/en/