Xencor to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that Bassil Dahiyat, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 2:25 p.m. ET / 11:25 p.m. PT.

A live webcast will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website located at www.xencor.com. Following the webcast, a replay will be archived on the website for at least 30 days.

About Xencor, Inc.

Xencor is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Currently, 20 candidates engineered with Xencor's XmAb® technology are in clinical development internally and with partners. Xencor's XmAb antibody engineering technology enables small changes to the structure of proteins resulting in new mechanisms of therapeutic action. For more information, please visit www.xencor.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210303005914/en/