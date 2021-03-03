SMI 10’772 -0.4%  SPI 13’433 -0.4%  Dow 31’272 -0.4%  DAX 14’080 0.3%  Euro 1.1098 0.4%  EStoxx50 3’713 0.1%  Gold 1’715 -1.4%  Bitcoin 46’456 5.0%  Dollar 0.9197 0.5%  Öl 64.0 2.3% 

Xencor Aktie [Valor: 22585567 / ISIN: US98401F1057]
03.03.2021 22:01:00

Xencor to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Xencor
40.34 CHF -4.24%

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that Bassil Dahiyat, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 2:25 p.m. ET / 11:25 p.m. PT.

A live webcast will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website located at www.xencor.com. Following the webcast, a replay will be archived on the website for at least 30 days.

About Xencor, Inc.

Xencor is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Currently, 20 candidates engineered with Xencor's XmAb® technology are in clinical development internally and with partners. Xencor's XmAb antibody engineering technology enables small changes to the structure of proteins resulting in new mechanisms of therapeutic action. For more information, please visit www.xencor.com.

Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG. Nach einem positiven Start ins Aktienjahr 2021, hat die Dynamik in den letzten Wochen etwas abgenommen, besonders sind Korrekturen in der Hightechbranche zu verzeichnen. Wie man Zinsängste und Angst vor Inflation dennoch für sich nutzen kann, darüber berichtet Robert Halver im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

Robert Halver: Steigende Inflation – wie Sie davon profitieren können! | BX Swiss TV

