09.09.2020 22:01:00

Xencor to Present at the 2020 Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ: XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that company management will present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 4:40 p.m. ET / 1:40 p.m. PT.

A live webcast will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website located at www.xencor.com. A replay will be posted on the Xencor website approximately one hour after the live event and will be available for 30 days.

About Xencor, Inc.

Xencor is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Currently, 18 candidates engineered with Xencor's XmAb® technology are in clinical development internally and with partners. Xencor's XmAb antibody engineering technology enables small changes to the structure of monoclonal antibodies resulting in new mechanisms of therapeutic action. For more information, please visit www.xencor.com.

