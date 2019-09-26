|
26.09.2019 22:01:00
Xencor to Present at the 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ: XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune disease, asthma and allergic diseases, today announced that company management will present at the 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 8:55 a.m. ET in New York.
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|Amazon.com Inc. / Apple Inc. / Alphabet Inc. (A) / Microsoft Corp.
|49783719
|55.00 %
|9.20 %
|Nestlé / Novartis / Roche GS / Swiss Re
|49783720
|69.00 %
|8.00 %
|Lonza Group N / Vifor Pharma AG
|49783721
|69.00 %
|7.50 %
A live webcast will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website located at www.xencor.com. A replay of the event will be posted on the Xencor website approximately one hour after the live event and will be available for 30 days following the presentation.
About Xencor, Inc.
Xencor is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases. Currently, 14 candidates engineered with Xencor's XmAb® technology are in clinical development internally and with partners. Xencor's XmAb antibody engineering technology enables small changes to the structure of monoclonal antibodies resulting in new mechanisms of therapeutic action. For more information, please visit www.xencor.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190926005734/en/
Nachrichten zu Xencor Incmehr Nachrichten
|
08.08.19
|Xencor Inc (XNCR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
10.05.19
|Xencor Inc (XNCR) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
26.02.19
|Xencor Inc (XNCR) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
23.02.19
|Ausblick: Xencor legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.11.18
|Ausblick: Xencor präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)