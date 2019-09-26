Xencor to Present at the 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ: XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune disease, asthma and allergic diseases, today announced that company management will present at the 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 8:55 a.m. ET in New York.

A live webcast will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website located at www.xencor.com. A replay of the event will be posted on the Xencor website approximately one hour after the live event and will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Xencor, Inc.

Xencor is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases. Currently, 14 candidates engineered with Xencor's XmAb® technology are in clinical development internally and with partners. Xencor's XmAb antibody engineering technology enables small changes to the structure of monoclonal antibodies resulting in new mechanisms of therapeutic action. For more information, please visit www.xencor.com.

