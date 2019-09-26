<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
26.09.2019 22:01:00

Xencor to Present at the 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ: XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune disease, asthma and allergic diseases, today announced that company management will present at the 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 8:55 a.m. ET in New York.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Amazon.com Inc. / Apple Inc. / Alphabet Inc. (A) / Microsoft Corp. 49783719 55.00 % 9.20 %
Nestlé / Novartis / Roche GS / Swiss Re 49783720 69.00 % 8.00 %
Lonza Group N / Vifor Pharma AG 49783721 69.00 % 7.50 %

A live webcast will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website located at www.xencor.com. A replay of the event will be posted on the Xencor website approximately one hour after the live event and will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Xencor, Inc.

Xencor is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases. Currently, 14 candidates engineered with Xencor's XmAb® technology are in clinical development internally and with partners. Xencor's XmAb antibody engineering technology enables small changes to the structure of monoclonal antibodies resulting in new mechanisms of therapeutic action. For more information, please visit www.xencor.com.

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Xencor Incmehr Nachrichten