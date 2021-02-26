SMI 10’631 -0.3%  SPI 13’261 -0.4%  Dow 31’402 -1.8%  DAX 13’811 -0.5%  Euro 1.0981 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3’655 -0.8%  Gold 1’761 -0.5%  Bitcoin 42’518 -0.4%  Dollar 0.9058 0.1%  Öl 65.9 -1.7% 

26.02.2021 13:42:00

Xcoins receives In-Principle Approval for a VFA License

SANTA VENERA, Malta, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xcoins, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, has announced that they have just received their In-Principle Approval for their Class 3 VFA License issued by Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA), making them one of the very few cryptocurrency exchanges to obtain these permissions.

Xcoins receives In-Principle Approval for a VFA License (PRNewsfoto/Xcoins)

Xcoins has, again, proven that their internal policies and processes are in line with the highest standards in the industry, recognized by the MSFA. With a business strategy that focuses on global expansion, receiving an in-principal approval from the VFA was a natural next step.

CEO and Founder at Xcoins, Rob Frye stated, "As the digital asset space explodes globally, the need for clear and meaningful regulation is more important than ever. Our commitment to building a fully regulated business is now one step closer to realization. Being one of the first cryptocurrency platforms to receive In-Principle approval by the MFSA, for a Class 3 VFA license, is a historic milestone for Xcoins. We look forward to serving customers globally and securing additional licenses throughout 2021."

This outstanding milestone means customers can feel secure that they are trading cryptocurrencies on a platform that has been licensed by renowned authorities who are driving industry standards.

"Xcoins had fabulous growth since their first time contacting DWP VFA Agent Ltd. After a lot of hard work, they are now a step closer to being licensed by the Malta Financial Services Authority. I am incredibly proud to have been part of their application process and also very excited to see what the future holds." - Dr Rebecca Misfud, VFA Agent at DWP

Fulfilling the conditions and the on-going obligations of the international laws and regulations is proof of Xcoins' commitment to providing secure and compliant crypto services, protecting users' fiat and crypto funds, across the world.

About Xcoins

Xcoins is a leading cryptocurrency platform, that provides quick and secure Bitcoin and Altcoin trading services.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1445466/Xcoins_MFSA.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xcoins-receives-in-principle-approval-for-a-vfa-license-301236444.html

SOURCE Xcoins

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

09:49 Vontobel: derimail - Europäische Ölkonzerne mit 10% Coupon p.a. und 60% Barriere
08:10 SMI droht Ungemach
07:35 Lucas Bruggeman: Bilanz nach einem Jahr CEO an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV
06:55 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Abprall im oberen Trendkanalbereich / EUR/USD – Inverse SKS-Formation
25.02.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG
19.02.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 17.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Daimler, Tesla
mehr

Am 1. Februar 2020 startet Lucas Bruggeman als neuer CEO der BX Swiss AG in einem noch vollen Büro. Das änderte sich sehr schnell und das gesamte BX Swiss Team befand sich im Homeoffice. Heute bei BX Swiss TV zieht Lucas Bruggeman Bilanz von seinem ersten Jahr und gibt Einblicke was die Partner, Kunden, Privatanleger und Zuschauer in den nächsten Monaten erwarten können.

Lucas Bruggeman: Bilanz nach einem Jahr CEO an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NIO mit ambitionierten Expansionsplänen - darum rauscht die Aktie dennoch ab
Guggenheim-Analyst mit düsterer Prognose: Nachfrage institutioneller Investoren rechtfertigt Bitcoin-Preis nicht
Plug Power legt Zahlen vor: Erwartungen enttäuscht - Plug Power-Aktie auf Talfahrt
Gamestop-Aktie +19% - Buffett-Vize warnt vor Exzessen
SMI schwächer -- DAX im Minus -- Kurssturz an Asiens Börsen vor dem Wochenende
Wall Street fällt zum Handelsschluss weit zurück -- SMI schliesst tiefer -- DAX beendet den Handel mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich weit im Plus
Moderna-Aktie klettert kräftig: Moderna mit kräftigem Umsatzsprung
Bayer mit Milliardenverlust in 2020 - Bayer-Aktie knickt ein
Darum fällt der Euro zum US-Dollar - EUR/CHF deutlich über 1,10
Goldpreis zum Jahresauftakt schwach: Ende der Gold-Rally?

Finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit