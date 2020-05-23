XCMG's First Livestreaming of 2020 International Customer Festival Achieves Turnover of US$21 Million

XUZHOU, China, May 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Chinese construction machinery manufacturer XCMG (SHE: 000425) has hosted an unprecedented livestreaming of the first Southeast Asia event as part of the 2020 International Customer Festival (the "Festival") on May 20, which sold 400 sets of construction machinery equipment totaling 150 million yuan in value (US$21 million).

The livestreaming took place in XCMG's testing field, one of the top professional construction machinery testing grounds in China. Operators demonstrated XCMG's excavators, loaders, road machineries and heavy trucks in cooperative operation and simulated a construction project in Southeast Asia to showcase the equipment's high level of adaptability and joint operation capability.

Liu Jiansen, assistant president of XCMG and general manager of XCMG Import and Export, hosted the entire livestreaming in English and introduced notable construction cases, technologies, products as well as spoke on XCMG's partnerships and friendships with global customers.

The first event was livestreamed via XCMG Import & Export's online platform as well as top sites including Vzan, TikTok, Kuaishou, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube, a total of 600,000 viewers from China and abroad joined the livestreaming and overall the event reached four million in exposure.

The Festival has launched since 2019, aimed to introduce the XCMG brand, its products and services to global customers. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, XCMG changed its original plans and decided to host the second Festival online through a series of livestreaming events, including sessions targeting Middle East, Middle Asia and Europe.

In the first quarter of 2020, XCMG's export thrived against the trend with a 20 percent year-on-year growth.

"The series of livestreaming events of the Festival is a practical solution as we overcome the impacts of the pandemic and further expand into international markets, we are able to show joint construction operations of XCMG equipment to the customers, conduct business negotiations and agree on orders online, which will also play a positive role on the future of XCMG's international development," said Wang Min, chairman of XCMG.

XCMG is a multinational heavy machinery manufacturing company with a history of 77 years. It currently ranks sixth in the world's construction machinery industry. The company exports to more than 183 countries and regions around the world.

