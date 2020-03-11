XCMG Showcases Customized Road Machinery Products at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020

LAS VEGAS, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG's (SHE: 000425) Road Machinery Business Department is taking four roller and grader products - three of which are specially designed for North American market - to CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020, from March 10-14 in Las Vegas, US.

Themed "Innovation for Your Success," XCMG's biggest exhibition at CONEXPO-CON/AGG to date will showcase the company's overall strength in product development, manufacturing and services in high-end markets.

The highlights of XCMG Road Machinery's exhibition at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020 include:

CV83PDU single drum vibratory roller: offers superior performance and handling and is equipped with the Cummins QSF3.8 engine, high power radiator, two-stage air filtration system, and an anti-slip system for the harshest conditions.

XMR403S light-duty roller: is compact enough for machinery for all parking lot, road, sidewalk and cycleway projects, features a closed hydraulic drive system for step-less acceleration, short braking distances and high torque. It also comes with an air intake preheating function for low-temperature cold starts.

CV123PDU single drum vibratory roller: a robust and safe model that delivers excellent performance and handling, with an added hydrostatic vibration system constructed from a DANFOSS plunger pump and piston motor.

GR2605T5 grader: features a high-strength structure for heavy-load conditions and a friction-disk-worm gearbox with overload protection, which can automatically protect operators. The grader adopts a European five-stage engine with high reliability and low emissions.

All of XCMG Road Machinery's products in North America are designed to meet local Tier 4 emission standards.

The CV123 from XCMG Road Machinery has worked on Tri M Farms in Alberta, Canada and has completed tasks in different working conditions; the CV123 also was a feature of projects in Sturgeon County.

XCMG Road Machinery exports to 76 countries worldwide. By investigating customer needs, XCMG Road Machinery Business Department devotes to the development of a variety of regionally adapted products, such as the XD120 light double-steel rollers which was tailored to meet EU stageV for the European market, and the mine graders GR3505 and GR2605 customized for the Australian region. XCMG Road Machinery products also participate at multiple major military construction projects such as the Sierra military airport project and Cambodia's first expressway, the Golden Port Expressway.

XCMG will be at booth F6424 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

About XCMG

XCMG is a multinational heavy machinery manufacturing company with a history of 77 years. It currently ranks sixth in the world's construction machinery industry. The company exports to more than 183 countries and regions around the world.

