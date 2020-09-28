28.09.2020 02:28:00

XCMG Introduces Sustainable, Eco-friendly Pavement Maintenance Technology

XUZHOU, China, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading construction machinery manufacturer XCMG (SHE: 000425) has successfully applied cold in-place recycling technology with foamed asphalt (the "Technology") on the maintenance project of G239 national highway section in Xinzhou, Shanxi Province. 

XCMG spent six years tackling the fundamental problems in the application of sustainable, eco-friendly, highly-efficient technology in the area of pavement maintenance, with domestically made cold in-place recycling equipment, the XCMG XLZ2305K. 

The model with significant power reserve, strong milling power combined with 2.3-meter-wide recycling width can reach a walking construction speed of 6-8 meters per minute to ensure stable, efficient construction.

Foamed asphalt requires a stringent asphalt-water ratio, and XLZ2305K's asphalt and water flow control technology is the key. Three days after the completion of the Xinzhou construction, the coring test results of the recycled road exceeded expectations.

As of the end of 2019, the total mileage of China highways reached 5 million kilometres. While developing rapidly, the traditional pavement maintenance model experienced tough challenges. The technology will provide a superb solution for road maintenance problems such as asphalt resource shortage and disposal of road construction and maintenance waste.

"China has traditionally relied on importing the equipment. The application of the technology nationwide, through XCMG's continuous technological breakthroughs and equipment R&D, manufacturing aim to build a solid foundation to extend road service life and support China's pavement maintenance industry," said Wang Min, Chairman and CEO of XCMG.

XCMG has dedicated itself to the development of the technology and equipment since 2014, particularly the three key technological challenges of foaming devices design, electric heating of asphalt and automatic flow control.

XCMG now owns complete recycling equipment manufacturing lines to provide pavement maintenance services for different grades of roads, including cold in-place recycling with concrete, foamed asphalt and emulsified asphalt.

About XCMG
XCMG is a multinational heavy machinery manufacturing company with a history of 77 years. It currently ranks fourth in the world's construction machinery industry. The company exports to more than 187 countries and regions around the world. 
For more information, please visit: www.xcmg.com, or XCMG pages on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1282288/XCMG.jpg

