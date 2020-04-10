+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
10.04.2020 12:37:00

XCMG Exports Special Epidemic Prevention Equipment to the Middle East, Assisting Global Partners in Fighting COVID-19

XUZHOU, China, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG (SHE:000425) has delivered an order of multi-functional dust suppression vehicles to the Middle East on March 30, marking a new milestone as the company's first bulk export of the product. The deal was completed on XCMG's Machmall.com platform and is also the first time Chinese special epidemic prevention equipment was exported through an international e-commerce platform.

As the world continues to fight COVID-19, special epidemic prevention equipment is now in high demand. To promote the products, XCMG has created a special section on Machmall.com, which was launched in 2018 as a global one-stop marketing and sales platform for construction machinery and spare parts.

A company in Middle East was in urgent need to purchase dust suppression vehicles amid the COVID-19 outbreak and reached out to XCMG on Machmall.com, it eventually chose XCMG products for their excellent functionality, after-sales services, delivery time and price.

"The global economy is faced by unprecedented pressure and challenges, added to this; we are now fighting COVID-19. XCMG hopes to offer support to global partners, bearing the responsibility of 'making the world a better place, and has designed these vehicles to improve disinfection efficiency, " said Wang Min, Chairman of XCMG.

Meanwhile, XCMG has shipped four million masks and 700,000 surgical gowns purchased by Vale in Brazil on April 4. Working around the clock, XCMG led teams to procure medical supplies and help partners solve raw material, production and logistics issues; XCMG completed the task in two weeks.

Wang Min commented that when the epidemic situation escalated in China, XCMG purchased and donated more than RMB 5 million in supplies, with emergency assistance from global partners. XCMG is committed to integrating global resources to help more countries fight against the pandemic.

At present, XCMG has provided assistance and medical supplies to over 40 countries. On April 4, XCMG also donated more than 100,00 masks and epidemic prevention supplies to 10 countries including the Philippines, UAE and Nigeria.

About XCMG

XCMG is a multinational heavy machinery manufacturing company with a history of 77 years. It currently ranks sixth in the world's construction machinery industry. The company exports to more than 183 countries and regions around the world.

For more information, please visit: www.xcmg.com, or XCMG pages on FacebookTwitterYouTubeLinkedIn and Instagram.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1153841/XCMG.jpg

 

