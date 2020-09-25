25.09.2020 09:40:00

XCMG Diversifies Equity Ownership, Opening up 49% Equity to Unleash Market Potential

  • Transfers 5.4-billion-yuan worth of equity (US$791 million) to three state-owned holding enterprises: Jiangsu Guoxin Investment Group Limited, CCB Financial Asset Investment Co., Ltd. and BoCom Financial Assets Investment Co., Ltd.
  • Signs capital increase agreement with 12 strategic investor partners and employee shareholding platform that total 15.656 billion yuan (US$2.29 billion).
  • 435 XCMG core team members contribute 868.5 million yuan (US$127.39 million) for a stake of 2.7183%.

NANJING, China, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China's leading construction machinery manufacturer XCMG (SZ: 000425) has announced the diversification of equity ownership on September 22 in Nanjing, China. This heralds a new chapter since the establishment of XCMG in 1989, as it opens up 49 percent of equity to the market to stimulate market potential and bring new opportunities.

XCMG successfully signed equity transfer agreements totaling 5.4 billion yuan (US$ 791 million) to three state-owned holding enterprises – Jiangsu Guoxin Investment Group Limited, CCB Financial Asset Investment Co., Ltd. and BoCom Financial Assets Investment Co., Ltd., and a total of 15.656-billion-yuan (US$ 2.29 billion) capital increase agreement with 12 strategic investors and employee shareholding platforms.

Included in the capital increase agreement, 435 core team members led by Wang Min, chairman and CEO of XCMG, have contributed 868.5 million yuan (US$127.39 million) for a stake of 2.7183 percent.

"The future of XCMG must be refreshed with new life and opportunities, it is a reform of profound impact and great significance, and we are confident that the new management mechanism will strengthen high-quality development such as core technology R&D to market management," said Wang.

The diversification of equity ownership will bring new changes to XCMG through all levels, including market-oriented re-hiring of management, giving three board seats to 12 strategic investors to ensure checks and balances. XCMG seeks to make more market-centric decisions as well as introducing key employee shareholding and equity incentive plans and implement a profit-sharing plan and market-based compensation mechanism for professional managers, to encourage additional contributions from the technical and management staff.

About XCMG

XCMG is a multinational heavy machinery manufacturing company with a history of 77 years. It currently ranks fourth in the world's construction machinery industry. The company exports to more than 187 countries and regions around the world.

For more information, please visit: www.xcmg.com, or XCMG pages on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1281326/XCMG_Diversifies_Equity_Ownership_Opening_49__Equity_Unleash_Market_Potential.jpg  

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Nestle 109.80
1.46 %
Zurich Insur Gr 324.30
0.75 %
LafargeHolcim 41.56
0.73 %
Swiss Life Hldg 347.00
0.43 %
The Swatch Grp 209.80
0.33 %
CieFinRichemont 60.84
0.00 %
Givaudan 3’968.00
0.00 %
Lonza Grp 566.00
-0.07 %
UBS Group 9.97
-0.08 %
Novartis 79.70
-0.62 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:08
Vontobel: derimail - 1.60% p.a. Credit Linked Note auf General Electric
06:11
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Ausbruch aus dem Seitwärtskanal? / EUR/USD – Rücklauf zum 200er-EMA?
24.09.20
State of the US Economic Recovery
24.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.70% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Mastercard Inc, American Express Co, Visa Inc
22.09.20
Stabilisierung nach Kursrutsch? | BX Swiss TV
22.09.20
SMI verhaut den Wochenstart
21.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Beyond Meat, Danone, Nestlé
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09:05
Schroders: Infografik: Momentaufnahme der Weltwirtschaft im September 2020
24.09.20
Schroders: Was die Massnahmen zur Bekämpfung von Fettleibigkeit und die National Food Strategy in Grossbritannien für die Unternehmen bedeuten
22.09.20
Schroders: Mikrofinanzierung: Weshalb sich in Schwellenländern Investitionen an der Basis als robust erwiesen haben
mehr
Stabilisierung nach Kursrutsch? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SMI etwas höher -- DAX richtungslos -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich rot
Analyst: Von welchem US-Wahlergebnis Tesla profitiert - und von welchem nicht
Bundesregierung hebt Landeverbot für Flüge aus Iran auf
Julius Bär verliert im Streit um DDR-Vermögen auch vor Bundesgericht - Julius Bär-Aktie gibt nach
Swiss Re ändert rechtliche Organisationsstruktur der Gruppe - Swiss Re-Aktie etwas höher
Meyer Burger schliesst Rückzahlung von Wandelanleihe 2014-2020 ab - Aktie leicht im Plus
Tesla-Aktie steigt: Klage gegen US-Strafzölle auf Importe aus China eingereicht
Airbus-Aktie im Sinkflug: Delta will offenbar 40 Airbus-Auslieferungen verschieben
Leichte Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Lufthansa will Corona-Schnelltests für Passagiere anbieten - Aktie im Sinkflug

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI etwas höher -- DAX richtungslos -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich rot
Am heimischen Markt geht es am Freitag leicht aufwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich um den Vortagesschluss. In Asien halten sich Anleger vor dem Wochenende überwiegend zurück.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB