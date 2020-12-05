SMI 10’365 0.2%  SPI 12’889 0.2%  Dow 30’218 0.8%  DAX 13’299 0.4%  Euro 1.0811 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’539 0.6%  Gold 1’840 -0.1%  Bitcoin 16’704 -3.6%  Dollar 0.8917 0.1%  Öl 49.0 0.4% 

Mehr Rabatt geht nicht! Null Ordergebühren für die beliebtesten Handelsinstrumente! Start Trading! -w-
05.12.2020 14:29:00

XCMG Delivers Advanced Wheel Bulldozer to Mongolia, Improving Efficiency for Mining Industry

XUZHOU, China, Dec. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading construction machinery manufacturer XCMG (000425.SZ) has delivered a DL560 wheel bulldozer - its largest wheel loader - to Mongolia. The delivery marks full access for the Mongolia mining industry to XCMG's entire product line of large-tonnage loaders and wheel bulldozers.

The DL560 wheel bulldozer is XCMG's latest generation product developed with a firm structure, strong power and high level of stability and safety. This model is designed to be the first-choice product for ports and large mines, which can help tackle mining challenges brought by complicated complex geological structures.

"We are privileged to provide the very best of XCMG's innovation and quality for our partners in Mongolia, and we hope such cooperation can help Mongolia, the second largest landlocked country in the world, to further discover its mineral resources," said Wang Min, Chairman of XCMG.

"Our products, such as the DL560 wheel bulldozer, have been widely used in the country. XCMG has the highest market share in Mongolia among all Chinese brands, and is now becoming the first choice for the local Mongolian construction machinery industry."

Highlighting functions of the DL560 wheel bulldozer include XCMG's new FOPS & ROPS pressurized cab featuring a large space, which offers low-noise driving experience with excellent sealing performance. A sound and light warning device incorporated by an advanced electronic monitoring system, as well as a full-hydraulic maintenance-free wet drive axle, enables fast response and safe driving.

In the meantime, XCMG is also taking green action by introducing a load-sensing variable hydraulic system to the DL560 model, which can reduce fuel consumption by seven percent and can prolong the lives of parts. Double-pump confluence technology can also improve working efficiency and reduce energy loss.

To ensure the sustainable usage of XCMG's products in Mongolia, XCMG has also established a large-scale spare part resource reserve and a local spare parts center in the country, offering comprehensive after-sales support with ultimate service.

About XCMG:

XCMG is a multinational heavy machinery manufacturing company with a history of 77 years. It currently ranks fourth in the world's construction machinery industry. The company exports to more than 187 countries and regions around the world.

For more information, please visit www.xcmg.com, or XCMG pages on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE: XCMG

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xcmg-delivers-advanced-wheel-bulldozer-to-mongolia-improving-efficiency-for-mining-industry-301186823.html

SOURCE XCMG

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 56.60
1.62 %
CS Group 11.82
1.33 %
Roche Hldg G 302.25
0.85 %
Lonza Grp 544.00
0.78 %
LafargeHolcim 48.58
0.73 %
Part Grp Hldg 976.20
-0.33 %
The Swatch Grp 224.30
-0.36 %
UBS Group 12.88
-0.43 %
CieFinRichemont 73.90
-0.46 %
SGS 2’539.00
-0.63 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

04.12.20
Vontobel: Neue Bitcoin-Produkte: Mini Future auf Bitcoin Future
04.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 11.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Credit Suisse, Swiss Re, UBS
04.12.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
04.12.20
Pessimisten gewinnen die Oberhand
03.12.20
Krypto-Talk: Auf dem Weg zu neuen Bitcoin-Hochs oder weitere Blase? | BX Swiss TV
03.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 19.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55% European) auf Valero Energy Corp, Occidental Petroleum Corp, EOG Resources Inc
02.12.20
Central Banks Contain Future Volatility in Some Markets, Not All
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

03.12.20
Schroders: Wie sich ein Produkt durch Nachhaltigkeit absetzen kann
25.11.20
Schroders: Geschäftsimmobilien - "Neue Normalität" oder zurück zur alten Welt?
24.11.20
Schroders: Die kurzfristigen wirtschaftlichen Folgen des Klimawandels
mehr
Krypto-Talk: Auf dem Weg zu neuen Bitcoin-Hochs oder weitere Blase? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Droht Tesla nach dem Aufstieg in den S&P 500 das Ende?
Novartis meldet erste Daten aus REACH3-Studie mit Jakavi
Swissquote-Aktie beflügelt: Swissquote steigt mit Tesla ins Online-Autoleasing ein
Pfizer senkt Jahresziel für Impfstoff wegen Lieferkettenproblemen
UBS ernennt Sabine Keller-Busse zur neuen Schweiz-Chefin - UBS-Aktie leichter
Ölpreise 2021: Diese Faktoren dürften im neuen Jahr eine Rolle spielen
BioNTech-Gründer zeigen sich vor UN-Generalversammlung optimistisch
Wieso der Euro zum US-Dollar steigt - Euro-Franken-Paar etwas tiefer
Vifor Pharma-Aktie gewinnt: Vifor-Chef setzt auf Alleingang und will Zukäufe forcieren
ARYZTA-CEO zeigt Verständnis für aktive Investoren und Übernahmefantasien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow Jones schliesst nach Rekordhoch höher -- SMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinig
Der heimische und der deutsche Leitindex konnten am Freitag Gewinne verbuchen. In den USA hatten die Bullen das Ruder in der Hand. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden vor dem Wochenende unterschiedliche Vorzeichen beobachtet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit