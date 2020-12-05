SMI 10’365 0.2%  SPI 12’889 0.2%  Dow 30’218 0.8%  DAX 13’299 0.4%  Euro 1.0811 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’539 0.6%  Gold 1’840 -0.1%  Bitcoin 16’704 -3.6%  Dollar 0.8917 0.1%  Öl 49.0 0.4% 

05.12.2020 14:15:00

XCMG Delivers 10 units of XCA1600 Super All-terrain Cranes at bauma China 2020; Signs Multiple Deals Totaling CNY2 Billion on Opening Day

SHANGHAI, Dec. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG (000425.SZ) delivered 10 units of XCA1600 all-terrain cranes on the opening day of bauma China 2020 in Shanghai. It's the smallest 1,600-ton super crane in size with the most considerable hoisting capability and most robust functions. XCMG also signed multiple orders of purchase totaling CNY 2 billion (US$ 306 million).

The XCA1600 is an intelligent model covering all wind power constructions scenarios, with a seven-section main boom and innovative self-folding wind power boom that can easily lift 95 tons when expanded to 140 meters (459.32 feet) in height.

XCMG's XGC11000A crawler crane also dazzled the visitors and viewers who participated in the international trade fair on-site and online. It features XCMG's pioneering floating counterweight technology for turntables and boasts the world's strongest lifting capacity under 100 meters in high wind power conditions and is equipped with environmental perception technology and intelligent one-key function. Together with the XCA1600, XCMG has brought to the world an invincible crane duo that can adapt to nearly all types of wind power machinery models and construction conditions.

The stunning debuts of XCMG's next-generation intelligent equipment also highlighted:

XCT95, the latest member of the G-Series family and strong 8-wheel hoisting equipment with longest main boom of its class, double chassis and whole steering system;

XCA260, the world's first all-terrain crane with intelligent remote control that can operate freely in high hazard, polluted and risky conditions;

XCT25EV, the world's first plug-in hybrid truck crane with a driving mileage reaching 800km;

XCR90_M, the most efficient and cost-effective 90-ton rough-terrain wheeled crane incubated on the XCMG G1 platform.

"At XCMG, it's our goal to provide integrated construction solutions for different industries and working conditions with our 'Advanced and Endurable' products that are intelligent, reliable and cost efficient," said Wang Min, Chairman of XCMG.

About XCMG

XCMG is a multinational heavy machinery manufacturing company with a history of 77 years. It currently ranks fourth in the world's construction machinery industry. The company exports to more than 187 countries and regions around the world.

For more information, please visit www.xcmg.com, or XCMG pages on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE: XCMG

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xcmg-delivers-10-units-of-xca1600-super-all-terrain-cranes-at-bauma-china-2020-signs-multiple-deals-totaling-cny2-billion-on-opening-day-301186822.html

SOURCE XCMG

