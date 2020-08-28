28.08.2020 12:21:00

XCMG Contributes Excavators to Flood Relief Initiatives across China

XUZHOU, China, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The flood season this summer wreaked havoc across China especially in the provinces of Sichuan, Qinghai, Gansu, Yunnan, Jiangxi, Jiangsu and Hubei. In response, leading construction machinery manufacturer XCMG (SZ:000425) has been actively providing timely assistance in disaster areas to emergency rescue operations.

XCMG Contributes Excavators to Flood Relief Initiatives across China.

On July 8, XCMG dispatched two XE200DA excavators urgently to the Yuanshan Village of Dahe Town, Huangmei County, Huanggang City of Hubei Province as an emergency response to the landslide rescue. Due to a great quantity of debris on site, smaller excavators were unable to cope. XCMG assembled an on-site service team, and all nine people who lost contact during the landslide have been rescued and more than 40 villagers were moved to a safe place.

Days of heavy rain in Hukou County of Jiujiang City, Jiangxi Province raised the water levels of Poyang Lake and Yangtze River that resulted in embankment seepage. On July 12, XCMG sent six excavators that worked round-the-clock to complete a 1-meter-tall and 13,527-meter-long levee. As a result, the industrial park affected by the flood resumed production and operation.

During the 2020 flood season, XCMG participated in multiple disaster relief and rescue operations across China, including but not limited to:

  • Sending 20 excavators to carry out urgent road repair in Longnan City of Gansu Province since August 22;
  • Dispatching excavators to Pengze County of Jiangxi Province, one of most hardest-hit areas, to reinforce and raise the levee of Fang Lake by 60 centimeters to effectively manage a dangerous situation;
  • In Yangtan Town of Guangde City, Anhui Province, a customer Mr. Wang drove a XE200DA excavator to clear the dredge riverway and roads to ensure follow-up rescue operations.

XCMG enacted its earthquake and disaster relief protocol in 2017, following the principles of unified leadership, local management, fast response, and coordinated assembly and action. The protocol detailed emergency response procedures, personnel assignment, equipment, and resource allocation, as well as close partnership with local dealers and customers who can provide immediate equipment rental and support as a backup resource.

As of August 22, more than 20 customers of XCMG have deployed excavators to contribute to the rescue and relief of affected regions, carrying out tasks including river dredging, village road construction, demolishing dilapidated buildings and garbage cleanup.

"XCMG is concerned and aware of our responsibilities when the country is in a difficult situation and the people's lives and property are are endangered. We are committed to supporting those in the disaster area with practical actions," said Wang Min, chairman of XCMG.

About XCMG

XCMG is a multinational heavy machinery manufacturing company with a history of 77 years. It currently ranks fourth in the world's construction machinery industry. The company exports to more than 187 countries and regions around the world.

For more information, please visit: www.xcmg.com, or XCMG pages on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xcmg-contributes-excavators-to-flood-relief-initiatives-across-china-301120262.html

SOURCE XCMG

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Zurich Insur Gr 342.50
1.15 %
Swiss Re 74.18
1.15 %
Swiss Life Hldg 373.20
0.65 %
CieFinRichemont 60.04
0.37 %
LafargeHolcim 43.18
0.23 %
Geberit 521.80
-0.87 %
The Swatch Grp 192.15
-0.95 %
Lonza Grp 553.60
-1.00 %
Adecco Group 47.46
-1.39 %
Alcon 51.78
-1.82 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

12:00
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV
09:20
SMI - Weg nach oben weiter verbaut
06:09
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Weiter seitwärts / EUR/USD – Unterer Trendkanalbereich erreicht
27.08.20
Euro Surges Against US Dollar Despite Negative Rates
27.08.20
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 97.00% Barrier Capital Protection Zertifikat auf S&P 500 Index(R)
27.08.20
Vontobel: Neue Produkte mit 50% Barriere und 1 Jahr fixer Laufzeit
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

21.08.20
Schroders: Warum die Nachhaltigkeitsbewertung für eine Auslagerung zu wichtig ist
21.08.20
Schroders: Warum Anleger auf Zucker achten sollten
14.08.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
mehr
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Lonza-Partner Moderna stellt Test-Zwischenergebnisse von Impfstoffkandidat vor - Aktie tiefrot
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO mit roten Vorzeichen
Givaudan-Aktie leichter: Givaudan gibt Finanzziele bis 2025 bekannt
Wall Street beenden Tag uneins -- SMI leichter -- DAX schliesst in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Wirecard-Aktie rutscht unter 1-Euro-Marke: Wirecard wohl seit Jahren faktisch im Minus
Tesla-Aktie springt nach Analystenkommentar auf Allzeithoch
Nach Gold-Aktien im Berkshire-Depot: Investiert Buffett nun doch in Bitcoin?
SMI in Rot -- DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen schliessen vorwiegend im Plus
Lonza-Chef sieht das Unternehmen "zur richtigen Zeit am richtigen Ort" - Lonza-Aktie schliesst tiefer
Kostenloser Zugriff auf Videospielbibliothek: Amazon stellt mit Prime Gaming neues Feature vor

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI in Rot -- DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen schliessen vorwiegend im Plus
Die heimischen Märkte notieren vor dem Wochenende auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich im Minus. Die Indexkurse der wichtigsten Börsen in Asien wiesen am Freitag mehrheitlch Gewinne aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB