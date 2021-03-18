SMI 10’902 -0.2%  SPI 13’777 0.3%  Dow 33’015 0.6%  DAX 14’692 0.7%  Euro 1.1045 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’857 0.2%  Gold 1’736 -0.7%  Bitcoin 53’750 -0.9%  Dollar 0.9254 0.3%  Öl 67.1 -0.9% 
18.03.2021 09:49:00

XCMG Celebrates International Day of Happiness, Champions Employee Wellbeing with its Upgraded Total Health Program

XUZHOU, China, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG (000425.SZ) is launching an upgraded edition of its Total Health Program (THP) to celebrate International Day of Happiness on March 20, its first global health initiative which was introduced a year ago as a response to increasing health risk challenges and to offer support for employees worldwide to live healthy, better lifestyles.

A Squad from XCMG Excavator Unit Plays Tai Chi as Part of Exercise between Shift Breaks. (PRNewsfoto/XCMG)

With a slogan of "Better Health, Better Future!" THP emphasizes "prevention first" and aims to help XCMG employees to improve health, immunity and strength. Through employee voting and interactive activities, THP has refreshed its operations standards and detailed rules for the initiative, promoting a healthy and happy lifestyle from the perspectives of physical and mental health on a personal level as well as creating a better working environment to improve employees' sense of happiness and satisfaction.

"Facing the crisis of the pandemic, it's important to cherish life, and one's health is the foundation of everything," said Wang Min, Chairman and CEO of XCMG. "Compared with the definition of health in a traditional sense, THP not only emphasizes physical health, but also the health of mind and spirit, society, environment, morality and literacy. It's a deeper health concept that extends to a wider range of factors."

The new THP guidelines encourage XCMG employees to complete two 30-minute workout sessions every week. Zhang Yujie from the XCMG excavator division took up running after he joined the THP in 2020 and having started from only 10 minutes has now achieved the result of completing 5kms in 30 minutes.

"Pain is inevitable, but we get to choose to push through the hardship. It's the same thing as pressure at work, so it's important to be a better self every day with just a little progress," said Zhang.

Other highlighted health measures that are being recommended as part of the new THP include:

  • Improve safety awareness;
  • Ensure a quality sleep of 7-8 hours daily;
  • Boost immunity and avoid antibiotics overuse;
  • Take first aid and emergency response training and exercises;
  • Conduct garbage sorting and travel sustainably;
  • Eat cautiously and drink a sufficient amount of water daily;
  • Establish long-term career planning and set short-, medium- and long-term goals.

For more information, please visit: www.xcmg.com.

SOURCE XCMG

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

09:27 Vontobel: derimail - Neue (Callable-) BRCs auf E-Autobauer
07:01 Daily Markets: DAX – US-Notenbank treibt DAX hoch / Novartis – Abwärtstrend intakt
17.03.21 Anleger agieren zurückhaltend vor Fed-Sitzung
16.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.70% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Vifor Pharma AG, UBS Group AG, Basilea Pharmaceutica AG
16.03.21 Krypto Talk: Wer steigt bei diesen hohen Krypto Preisen jetzt noch ein? | BX Swiss TV
15.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
mehr

https://youtu.be/j6kGT9c1xQA

Der Kryptomarkt ist stark in Bewegung, die Kurse steigen und erreichen immer wieder Allzeithochs, wie sieht es da bei den Investoren aus? Gibt es «neue» Anlegergruppen, die jetzt noch in diesen Markt einsteigen? Sina Meier, Managing Director bei 21Shares klärt Zahlen und Fakten im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

Krypto Talk: Wer steigt bei diesen hohen Krypto Preisen jetzt noch ein? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swatch-Aktie etwas leichter: Swatch-Chef Hayek wirft Bundesrat Missmanagement vor
KPMG entdeckt Fehler in der Bilanz von Plug Power - Plug Power-Aktie bricht ein
Bitcoin-Gutscheine gibt's jetzt in der Schweiz zum Verschenken
US-Zinsentscheid im Fokus: US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst tiefer -- DAX beendet Handel grün -- Börsen in Fernost letztendlich kaum bewegt
Zur Rose-Aktie sackt ab: Zur Rose schreibt 2020 höheren Verlust als erwartet
US-Notenbank bestätigt geldpolitischen Kurs
WHO-Impfrat empfiehlt Zulassung von Johnson & Johnson-Impfstoff - J&J-Aktie dennoch schwächer
Schindler-Aktie leichter: Schindler dementiert Akquisitionsgerüchte
Einstieg in Kryptoversum: BlackRock wendet sich wohl Bitcoin & Co. zu
V-Zug legt 2020 bei Umsatz und Ergebnis zu - Aktien gewinnen kräftig

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit