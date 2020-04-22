+++ Crash am Ölmarkt - historische Handelschancen mit geringem Kapitaleinsatz! Jetzt WTI Futures einfach handeln! +++ -w-
22.04.2020

XCMG Celebrates Earth Day with Over 2,000 Clean Energy Empowered Machines Sold Global Wide

XUZHOU, China, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/-- Leading construction machinery manufacturer XCMG (SHE: 000425) celebrates Earth Day with reduction in carbon emission from its application of Clean Energy Technology strategy in over 20 machine models. Over 2,000 clean energy technology adapted machines has been sold accumulative in global wide, products varied from electric crane, road sweeper, dump trucks, logistics vehicles, to liquified natural gas driven tractor, loaders, road roller and heavy trucks.

In March, XCMG won the bid for an RMB520 million (US$73.54 million) intelligent environmental sanitation PPP (Public-Private Partnership) project for 20 years of service in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province. Supported by 5G technologies, the project will integrate garbage sorting, sanitation and transit disposal to cover all links of operation. XCMG's unmanned street sweepers are the first equipment to be deployed, which will be followed its electric barreled garbage trucks to improve cleaning efficiency and garbage disposal precision.

The new energy products with improved electric engineering can cut energy consumption by 5 percent, they've been widely recognized for reliable and strong performance under different road conditions.

In 2018, XCMG exported E300 electric logistic cargo trucks to New Zealand, the highly flexible truck won the "Star Electric Light Truck Award" at the EV World show the same year and is praised for its higher energy efficiency and robust performance as ideal urban logistics vehicles.

"XCMG has gained more than 70 patents in the field of new energy, if XCMG Automotive reaches a scale of RMB20 billion (US$2.83 billion) by 2025, I think at least 40 percent or even 50 percent of the products should be new energy, which will mark a successful transition in new energy development," said Zheng Jianxin, deputy general manager of XCMG Automotive.

Since the establishment of XCMG Automotive base in 2015, the division has been planning and developing a new energy sector to develop electric special vehicles in the "platform+professional" operation model that centers on R&D, manufacturing, product consistence, aftersales service and product safety assurance. The company has invested billions to establish research labs for engine performance, batter performance and vehicle testing in high/low temperature environment, set up charging facilities and pre-delivery testing as well as constructing new assembly plants for new energy vehicles.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1158699/XE35U_E.jpg

