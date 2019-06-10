XCMG Brings "Advanced and Endurable" Equipment to Bauma CTT Russia 2019

MOSCOW, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Chinese construction machinery manufacturer XCMG officially opened its exhibition at the Bauma CTT Russia 2019 on June 4, featuring 19 top products from its product line that are all EAC-certified and adapted to work in severely cold environments.

Bauma CTT Russia is one of the largest construction machinery trade fairs in Russia and Eastern Europe which attracts more than 500 exhibitors from 24 countries, and XCMG's exhibition at the 2019 fair is the largest among Chinese exhibitors, which especially highlighted customization, intelligent design and construction set solutions.

XCMG has designed special crane products for the Russian market, loaders that can operate smoothly in the coldest regions, and robust excavators and road construction set solutions that are energy-efficient, environmental-friendly and comfortable to operate. All received rave reviews from customers and visitors at the trade fair.

"XCMG aims to create 'Advanced and Endurable' products to serve our customers' demanding needs," noted Jiansen Liu, the VP of XCMG. "We are excited to introduce more of XCMG's technologies and equipment to the Russian market and support local infrastructure and construction projects in the country."

XCMG entered the Russian market in 2001. Since then, the brand has been recognized by customers for its advanced technology, high quality and reliable service. As the Chinese company that holds the largest market share in Russia, XCMG's overall sales in Russia have improve by 100 percent, year over year, since 2017.

At Bauma CTT Russia 2019, XCMG met with many customers from different countries who spoke highly of the equipment's reliability, durability and guaranteed aftersales support. XCMG outsold all exhibits on the first day of the fair and received nearly 100 orders.

Russian customer Anton, from Yekaterinburg, ordered two rotary drilling rigs at the opening ceremony. He said the excellent construction capacity of XCMG products is valued in Russia, as is the brand's comprehensive service network. He looks forward to benefitting from the outstanding performance of his XCMG equipment in his construction projects.

"Russia is a key country in China's 'Belt and Road' Initiative, and XCMG will seize opportunities presented by China's strategic development and build a bridge for China-Russia friendship and cooperation," Liu said.

