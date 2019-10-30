+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
30.10.2019 10:24:00

XCMG Apprentice Program Connects Young Visionaries on the "Journey to Creation"

XUZHOU, China, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "XCMG Apprentice Season 5: XCMG Creators" has invited five international apprentices to explore XCMG's intelligent manufacturing achievements and innovative technologies on an extensive tour from October 21 to 25 at XCMG's headquarter in Xuzhou, China.

The five apprentices from the U.S., Italy, Mexico, India and the Philippines were selected from more than 55,000 online applications, the highest number since the program began in 2016.

"Youth is a time to thrive, be creative and make good memories. Through learning about XCMG's brand and technologies as well as communicating with young talents, we hope their experience in XCMG can become fond memories that they can share with friends from around the world," said Wang Min, chairman and CEO of XCMG.

Themed "XCMG Creators," the latest season focused on XCMG's thriving development of intelligent manufacturing and pioneering innovations. The journey brought the apprentices to XCMG's 5,560-square-meter hydraulic testing center, Asia's longest cold-drawing machine and largest vibration and noise lab. The creators were also shown the art of 3D printing in the intelligent manufacturing industry.

The apprentices joined discussions with Shen Yong, deputy general manager and chief engineer of XCMG Earthmoving Machinery Business Unit, on coordinated R&D, intelligent manufacturing, production improvement, creative marketing and international strategy.

At the VR room of XCMG's industrial design centre, the apprentices gained a comprehensive understanding of XCMG's visualized virtual reality technology and experienced the virtual review process of a road roller during production.

"It is awe-inspiring to know that XCMG has over 20 thousand employees, working to build this great achievement together," said Maria Isabel Aportela Nino Justo, an apprentice from Mexico. "With all these advanced laboratories supporting XCMG products and people who are persistent in innovation, there can be no doubt that XCMG's products are truly 'Advanced and Endurable.'"

XCMG created the XCMG Apprentice Program to offer young talents the opportunity to learn about company, its leading innovative achievements and global influence while promoting international exchange and the sharing of Chinese culture.

For more information, please visit www.xcmg.com, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191030/2626652-1

SOURCE XCMG

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

09:51
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Costco Wholesale Corp, Walmart Inc, Best Buy Co Inc
09:15
DAX: Der Schwung lässt nach
09:03
SMI schnuppert weiter Höhenluft
07:05
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Aufwärtsdynamik flacht sich weiter ab / Swisscom – Dominanter Abwärtstrend nachhaltig gebrochen
29.10.19
Vontobel: derimail - Tiefer Bezugspreis anstelle Barriere
28.10.19
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
28.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.10.19
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die globale Disruption auf Small-Cap-Aktien aus?
22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die BRIC-Länder schwächt
mehr
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

JPMorgan sieht prekäre Lage auf den Geldmarkt zukommen - Fed-Geldspritze wirkungslos
Automobilbereich bald nicht mehr wichtigster Sektor bei Tesla?
Schmolz + Bickenbach-Aktie klettert: Vekselberg fordert Neubesetzung von Verwaltungsrat - Kapitalerhöhung geplant
ABB-Aktie etwas fester: ABB übernimmt chinesischen Anbieter von Ladelösungen für Elektrofahrzeuge
Wall Street zum Handelsschluss uneinheitlich -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX macht wenig bewegt Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinig
Credit Suisse verdoppelt Gewinn im dritten Quartal - Credit Suisse-Aktie dennoch leichter
MasterCard bleibt Kryptobranche gegenüber positiv - verpasst aber Libra einen Seitenhieb
Kuros-Aktie knickt ein: Kuros will Kapital weiter erhöhen - aoGV am 19. November
Landis+Gyr-Aktie gewinnt: Landis+Gyr mit Umsatzwarnung - Mehr Umsatz und Gewinn im Halbjahr
Beyond Meat springt in die schwarzen Zahlen - Aktie fällt über 20 Prozent

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI wenig bewegt -- DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte ohne grössere Ausschläge. Der DAX bewegt sich auf rotem Terrain. Die Börsen in Asien zeigen sich am Mittwoch schwächer.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB