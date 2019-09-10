XcelHR launches its new high-performing and interactive website

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- XcelHR is delighted to present its new website, XcelHR.com. Its modern interactive design and smart navigation tools provide clients and prospective clients with a simple yet engaging way to view its brand and services. Its mobile-friendly environment and high-speed performance make it easy for mobile users to access and navigate through the website quickly and effectively.

Vice President of Sales, Mathew Beals says, "We hope our customers and future consumers will connect with and relate to the information we have presented. We've worked arduously to capture all the difficult challenges they face and believe to have found a creative way to present them with effective solutions. We genuinely hope they like it."

KEY AREAS TO EXPLORE

Top Business Needs > Learn the top 5 challenges small businesses face daily.

Services > See how XcelHR's services address these challenges effectively.

Best HR Resources > Get rich insight on HR administration, employee relations, benefits and payroll.

About Us > Read XcelHR's vision, mission and culture.

Key Industries > Learn about the key industries where XcelHR has established its mark.

About XcelHR

XcelHR is a Certified Professional Employer Organization (PEO) that specializes in helping small to mid-sized businesses mitigate the employment risk associated with managing employees. XcelHR takes care of the daily HR administrative tasks related to paying employees, offering benefits, resolving disputes and more. As a result, business owners can focus on revenue-generating initiatives.

Our HR expertise and HRIS software assist business owners at critical points of the employee lifecycle, from recruitment to retirement. Businesses that partner with a PEO grow 7 to 9% faster and are 50% less likely to go out of business (NAPEO). Find more information about the services XcelHR offers at www.xcelhr.com.

For media and other inquiries, please contact XcelHR:

Aurelia Fah

301-340-3800 x5100

Aurelia.fah@xcelhr.com

www.xcelhr.com

