Xbox Showcases 60 Anticipated Games, Including 34 to Premiere in Xbox Game Pass

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xbox showcased a blockbuster lineup of 60 anticipated games for both console and PC in its Xbox E3 Briefing and shared a glimpse of the future with Project Scarlett, which launches alongside "Halo Infinite" in 2020. Headlined by the biggest game of 2019, "Gears 5," along with 34 games premiering in Xbox Game Pass, the Xbox E3 Briefing delivered 11 world premieres and a record 14 games from Xbox Game Studios, which will soon include legendary game development studio Double Fine Productions.

"It's great to celebrate with our incredible fans and show how we are delivering against our vision to empower gamers to play the games they want, with the friends they want, wherever they want," said Phil Spencer, Head of Xbox. "With thousands of Xbox games in development, we curated our show around our players, with new titles premiering in Xbox Game Pass across console and PC, and game streaming that enables them to play their favorite games, with their friends, wherever they go."

THE BEST WAY TO DISCOVER GREAT GAMES ON CONSOLE AND PC

PC gamers around the world can now join the Xbox Game Pass for PC beta through the new Xbox app, which is available today on Windows 10. Xbox Game Pass for PC is designed specifically for PC gamers with a curated library of over 100 high-quality PC games from over 75 developers and publishers including fan-favorite PC titles like "Football Manager 2019," "Imperator: Rome" and "Metro Exodus."

Xbox also announced the launch of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, a new plan combining the curated games library for console and PC with Xbox Live Gold.

In addition, Xbox announced a variety of new blockbuster games that are available with Xbox Game Pass for Console starting today, including "Metro Exodus," "Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition," "Borderlands: The Handsome Collection" and "Batman: Arkham Knight."

The Xbox E3 Briefing also showcased new Xbox Game Studios titles that will premiere in Xbox Game Pass, including "Gears 5," "Battletoads," "Bleeding Edge," "The Outer Worlds," "Ori and the Will of the Wisps," and 25 games from the ID@Xbox program.

WELCOMING DOUBLE FINE PRODUCTIONS TO XBOX GAME STUDIOS

Xbox announced today the intent to acquire legendary game development studio Double Fine Productions, which will bring the total number of development studios under Xbox Game Studios to 15. Led by industry veteran Tim Schafer, the addition of this boundlessly creative studio will reinforce the Xbox team's commitment to developing original content with memorable characters and unexpected stories. Double Fine showcased the long-awaited "Psychonauts 2" today on the Xbox E3 stage:

"PSYCHONAUTS 2" (XBOX ONE AND WINDOWS 10 PC, MAC, LINUX, PLAYSTATION 4). Razputin Aquato, trained acrobat and powerful young psychic, has realized his lifelong dream of joining the international psychic espionage organization known as the Psychonauts! But these psychic super spies are in trouble. Their leader hasn't been the same since he was kidnapped, and what's worse, there's a mole hiding in their headquarters. Raz must use his powers to stop the mole before they execute their secret plan—to bring the murderous psychic villain, Maligula, back from the dead! "Psychonauts 2" launches worldwide in 2020.

THE FUTURE OF CONSOLE GAMING

During its briefing, Xbox demonstrated its commitment to console gaming as a critical choice for players who want a device designed, built and optimized for gaming.

Project Scarlett will set a new bar for console power, speed, and performance, arriving Holiday 2020 alongside "Halo Infinite." With a custom-designed AMD processor, high bandwidth GDDR6 memory, and a next-generation solid state drive (SSD), Project Scarlett will give developers the power they need to bring their creative visions to life. Thousands of games across four console generations will look and play best on Project Scarlett.

BRINGING XBOX TO THE CLOUD

In addition to delivering players the games they want, with the people they want, across console and PC, Xbox is also empowering people to play wherever they want by bringing Xbox to the cloud.

First, Xbox announced the ability to stream games from your Xbox One console, starting in preview this October. With console streaming, gamers will have access to their Xbox One game library and Xbox Game Pass titles on the go, streamed directly from an Xbox One console to a mobile device.

The Xbox E3 Briefing also marked a new milestone for "Project xCloud," with E3 2019 attendees being among the first in the world to play Xbox One games like "Halo 5: Guardians" and "Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice" streaming on smartphones and tablets. With Project xCloud, Xbox is investing to ensure players have the choice and freedom to play the games they want, with the friends they want, how and where they want.

THE WORLD'S MOST ADVANCED CONTROLLER

In addition, Xbox unveiled the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2. Inspired by fan feedback, the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is the world's most advanced controller, designed with the most passionate gamers in mind.

The Elite Series 2 is the second iteration of the fan-favorite Xbox Elite Wireless Controller and is re-engineered for ultimate performance, customization, and durability, and includes 30 new and improved features such as adjustable-tension thumbsticks, wraparound rubberized grip, shorter hair-trigger locks, and up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life.

The Elite Series 2 will launch in 24 markets on Nov. 4 for $179.99 USD/£159.99 GPB/€179.99 EUR and is available for preorder now.

THE SINGLE LARGEST SHOWCASE OF GAMES ON STAGE THIS YEAR

Xbox includes every player in its vision for gaming, which starts with unmissable content made for players wherever they are. With thousands of Xbox games in development, Xbox offered glimpses at 60 different games from all over the globe, including blockbusters like "Cyberpunk 2077," "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order," and "Elden Ring." Xbox fans were also invited to venture into the action-fueled world of "CrossfireX," coming first to console on Xbox One in 2020 with special content for Xbox Game Pass members, and into the blocky depths of "Minecraft Dungeons," coming to Xbox One and Windows 10 PC, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4.

The Xbox E3 Briefing also marked a celebration of 37 PC games, including "Microsoft Flight Simulator" and "Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition," both of which will premiere in Xbox Game Pass for PC. Fans also took their first steps into the next worlds being created by Xbox Game Studios, such as "Gears 5" and "Wasteland 3," and discovered the unexpected with 25 new and wild ID@Xbox titles.

All forthcoming titles from Xbox Game Studios will premiere in Xbox Game Pass.

Games shown during the Xbox E3 Briefing include:

"AGE OF EMPIRES: DEFINITIVE EDITION" (WINDOWS 10 PC). "Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition" celebrates the 20th anniversary of one of the most popular strategy games ever with stunning 4K Ultra HD graphics, a new and fully remastered soundtrack, and brand-new content, "The Last Khans," with three new campaigns and four new civilizations. Head online to challenge other players with 35 different civilizations in your quest for world domination throughout the ages. Choose your path to greatness with this definitive remaster to one of the most beloved strategy games of all time. "Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition" will be released this fall on Windows 10 PC, available on the Microsoft Store, Steam and Xbox Game Pass for PC.

"Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition" celebrates the 20th anniversary of one of the most popular strategy games ever with stunning Ultra HD graphics, a new and fully remastered soundtrack, and brand-new content, "The Last Khans," with three new campaigns and four new civilizations. Head online to challenge other players with 35 different civilizations in your quest for world domination throughout the ages. Choose your path to greatness with this definitive remaster to one of the most beloved strategy games of all time. "Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition" will be released this fall on Windows 10 PC, available on the Microsoft Store, Steam and Xbox Game Pass for PC. "BATTLETOADS" (XBOX ONE). "Battletoads" is back! Rare and Dlala Studios are bringing the beloved brawler to Xbox with a unique animation style, wild side-scrolling action and team-focused gameplay that's perfect for couch co-op. Players take control of Rash, Zitz and Pimple as they smash, stomp and slam their way through hordes of enemies and unleash choreographed chaos to defeat their greatest enemy yet. Fans can look forward to an all-new adventure packed with wild locations, unforgettable characters and surprising gameplay challenges, all with a huge emphasis on co-operative play.

"Battletoads" is back! Rare and Dlala Studios are bringing the beloved brawler to Xbox with a unique animation style, wild side-scrolling action and team-focused gameplay that's perfect for couch co-op. Players take control of Rash, Zitz and Pimple as they smash, stomp and slam their way through hordes of enemies and unleash choreographed chaos to defeat their greatest enemy yet. Fans can look forward to an all-new adventure packed with wild locations, unforgettable characters and surprising gameplay challenges, all with a huge emphasis on co-operative play. "BLAIR WITCH" (BLOOBER TEAM, XBOX GAME PASS). From the creative minds behind the critically acclaimed Layers of Fear, experience firsthand the toll that fear can take on the mind in an original story based on the legend of Blair Witch. The upcoming title is a first-person psychological horror game that studies your reactions to danger and stress. Your darkest fears will awaken on Aug. 30, 2019 .

From the creative minds behind the critically acclaimed Layers of Fear, experience firsthand the toll that fear can take on the mind in an original story based on the legend of Blair Witch. The upcoming title is a first-person psychological horror game that studies your reactions to danger and stress. Your darkest fears will awaken on . "BLEEDING EDGE" (XBOX ONE AND WINDOWS 10 PC). As an all-new game from Ninja Theory, "Bleeding Edge" offers a one-of-a-kind experience that fuses third-person action combat with competitive online team gaming. The 4x4 team-fighter game provides a fast-paced yet strategic combat system that rewards technique, timing and teamwork in vibrant cyberpunk arenas. In "Bleeding Edge," each fighter can be modded to suit individual playstyles and exploit team synergies. The game is in development for Xbox One, Windows 10 PC and Xbox Game Pass as an Xbox Play Anywhere title.

As an all-new game from Ninja Theory, "Bleeding Edge" offers a one-of-a-kind experience that fuses third-person action combat with competitive online team gaming. The 4x4 team-fighter game provides a fast-paced yet strategic combat system that rewards technique, timing and teamwork in vibrant cyberpunk arenas. In "Bleeding Edge," each fighter can be modded to suit individual playstyles and exploit team synergies. The game is in development for Xbox One, Windows 10 PC and Xbox Game Pass as an Xbox Play Anywhere title. "BORDERLANDS 2: COMMANDER LILITH & THE FIGHT FOR SANCTUARY" ( 2K ). Return to the award-winning shooter-looter "Borderlands 2" for an all-new campaign DLC that sets the stage for the upcoming "Borderlands 3." Battle new bosses, explore new areas, collect new loot, and join up with Lilith and the Crimson Raiders to take on a deranged villain hell-bent on ruling the planet. Instantly boost your level to jump right in or pursue a level cap increase to 80! Free to download until July 8 for all owners of "Borderlands: The Handsome Collection," which is now available with Xbox Game Pass.

Return to the award-winning shooter-looter "Borderlands 2" for an all-new campaign DLC that sets the stage for the upcoming "Borderlands 3." Battle new bosses, explore new areas, collect new loot, and join up with Lilith and the Crimson Raiders to take on a deranged villain hell-bent on ruling the planet. Instantly boost your level to jump right in or pursue a level cap increase to 80! Free to download until for all owners of "Borderlands: The Handsome Collection," which is now available with Xbox Game Pass. "BORDERLANDS 3" ( 2K ). The original shooter-looter returns, packing bazillions of guns and an all-new mayhem-fueled adventure! Blast through new worlds and enemies as one of four brand new Vault Hunters — the ultimate treasure-seeking badasses of the Borderlands, each with deep skill trees, abilities and customization. Play solo or join with friends to take on insane enemies, collect loads of loot, and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy.

The original shooter-looter returns, packing bazillions of guns and an all-new mayhem-fueled adventure! Blast through new worlds and enemies as one of four brand new Vault Hunters — the ultimate treasure-seeking badasses of the Borderlands, each with deep skill trees, abilities and customization. Play solo or join with friends to take on insane enemies, collect loads of loot, and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy. "CROSSFIREX" (FIRST TO CONSOLE ON XBOX ONE, XBOX GAME PASS). Crossfire, a free-to-play first-person shooter and one of the most-played PC games in the world with 650M players LTD, announced that it will come to console for the first time on Xbox One in 2020 as "CrossfireX," with all-new content for console players. Developed by the team at Smilegate Entertainment in Seoul, South Korea , Xbox players can look forward to a platform of rich experiences, including a single player campaign developed in partnership with Remedy Entertainment, battle royale, competitive multiplayer and unique content for Xbox Game Pass members.

Crossfire, a free-to-play first-person shooter and one of the most-played PC games in the world with players LTD, announced that it will come to console for the first time on Xbox One in 2020 as "CrossfireX," with all-new content for console players. Developed by the team at Smilegate Entertainment in , Xbox players can look forward to a platform of rich experiences, including a single player campaign developed in partnership with Remedy Entertainment, battle royale, competitive multiplayer and unique content for Xbox Game Pass members. "CYBERPUNK 2077" (CD PROJEKT RED). An open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character's cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.

An open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character's cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you. "DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT " (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.) . Relive the story of Goku in "DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT!" Beyond the epic battles, experience life in the DRAGON BALL Z world as you fight, fish, eat and train with Goku. Explore the new areas and adventures as you advance through the story and form powerful bonds with other heroes from the DRAGON BALL Z universe.

" . Relive the story of Goku in "DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT!" Beyond the epic battles, experience life in the world as you fight, fish, eat and train with Goku. Explore the new areas and adventures as you advance through the story and form powerful bonds with other heroes from the universe. "DYING LIGHT 2" (TECHLAND). The last great human settlement exists within an unforgiving, zombie-infested world, plunged into the dark ages. During the day bandits, factions and starving survivors roam the streets scavenging for scraps — or someone to take them from. At night the infected roam free, evacuating their hideouts to prey on the living. Exceptional agility and brutal combat skills make you a powerful ally and a valuable commodity. You can achieve things no one else can. Enter places no one else dares. With your unique abilities you have the power to be an agent of change within this decaying metropolis.

The last great human settlement exists within an unforgiving, zombie-infested world, plunged into the dark ages. During the day bandits, factions and starving survivors roam the streets scavenging for scraps — or someone to take them from. At night the infected roam free, evacuating their hideouts to prey on the living. Exceptional agility and brutal combat skills make you a powerful ally and a valuable commodity. You can achieve things no one else can. Enter places no one else dares. With your unique abilities you have the power to be an agent of change within this decaying metropolis. " ELDEN RING " (BANDAI NAMCO ENTERTAINMENT INC.). Developed by FromSoftware Inc. and BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc., " ELDEN RING " is a fantasy action-RPG adventure set within a world created by Hidetaka Miyazaki — creator of the influential "DARK SOULS" video game series; and George R.R. Martin — author of The New York Times best-selling fantasy series "A Song of Ice and Fire." Danger and discovery lurk around every corner in FromSoftware's largest game to-date.

Developed by FromSoftware Inc. and BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc., " " is a fantasy action-RPG adventure set within a world created by — creator of the influential "DARK SOULS" video game series; and — author of The best-selling fantasy series "A Song of Ice and Fire." Danger and discovery lurk around every corner in FromSoftware's largest game to-date. "FORZA HORIZON 4" LEGO® SPEED CHAMPIONS EXPANSION (XBOX ONE AND WINDOWS 10 PC). "Forza Horizon 4" LEGO Speed Champions, the newest expansion for the award-winning "Forza Horizon 4," invites you to experience the ultimate LEGO Speed Champions fantasy brought to life at the Horizon Festival. Explore a LEGO-themed world, discover LEGO Brick Challenges such as building a Master Builder's house as your Brick Collection grows, and collect and race amazing new LEGO Speed Champions cars, including the McLaren Senna, Ferrari F40 Competizione and the 1967 Mini Cooper S Rally. "Forza Horizon 4" LEGO Speed Champions will launch worldwide on Xbox One and Windows 10 PC on June 13, 2019 , as an Xbox Play Anywhere expansion and be available at a 10% discount for Xbox Game Pass members.

"Forza Horizon 4" LEGO Speed Champions, the newest expansion for the award-winning "Forza Horizon 4," invites you to experience the ultimate LEGO Speed Champions fantasy brought to life at the Horizon Festival. Explore a LEGO-themed world, discover LEGO Brick Challenges such as building a Master Builder's house as your Brick Collection grows, and collect and race amazing new LEGO Speed Champions cars, including the McLaren Senna, Ferrari F40 Competizione and the 1967 Mini Cooper S Rally. "Forza Horizon 4" LEGO Speed Champions will launch worldwide on Xbox One and Windows 10 PC on , as an Xbox Play Anywhere expansion and be available at a 10% discount for Xbox Game Pass members. "GEARS 5" (XBOX ONE AND WINDOWS 10 PC, STEAM). "Gears 5" features five thrilling modes, including Escape, an aggressive, high-stakes, three-player co-op mode featuring a suicide squad that must work together to take out enemy hives from within. "Gears 5" will be released on Sept. 10, 2019 , and will be available in early access for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Plan members and "Gears 5 Ultimate Edition" owners on Sept. 6 . Preorder or play with Xbox Game Pass by Sept. 16, 2019 , to get The Terminator Dark Fate Character Pack, which adds the Terminator T-800 Endoskeleton and Sarah Connor from the upcoming film "Terminator Dark Fate" as playable multiplayer characters.

"Gears 5" features five thrilling modes, including Escape, an aggressive, high-stakes, three-player co-op mode featuring a suicide squad that must work together to take out enemy hives from within. "Gears 5" will be released on , and will be available in early access for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Plan members and "Gears 5 Ultimate Edition" owners on . Preorder or play with Xbox Game Pass by , to get The Terminator Dark Fate Character Pack, which adds the Terminator T-800 Endoskeleton and from the upcoming film "Terminator Dark Fate" as playable multiplayer characters. "GEARS POP!" ( iOS, ANDROID ) . "Gears POP!" brings together iconic Gears characters in a cute Funko Pop! style. The game is being developed in partnership with Funko (Nasdaq "FNKO") and inspired by the Gears of War vinyl collectible figures. It's the perfect slice of mobile mayhem. Fans can look for more information about "Gears POP!" on @gearspop and can preorder on iOS and Android ahead of launch later this summer.

( ) "Gears POP!" brings together iconic Gears characters in a cute Funko Pop! style. The game is being developed in partnership with Funko (Nasdaq "FNKO") and inspired by the Gears of War vinyl collectible figures. It's the perfect slice of mobile mayhem. Fans can look for more information about "Gears POP!" on @gearspop and can preorder on iOS and Android ahead of launch later this summer. "HALO INFINITE" (PROJECT SCARLETT, XBOX ONE AND WINDOWS 10 PC). The Master Chief returns in 2020 when "Halo Infinite" releases globally with Project Scarlett. This next chapter in 343 Industries' legendary Halo franchise invites players to join the venerable Master Chief on an all-new adventure as he uncovers the mysteries surrounding the appearance of "The Pilot" and the desolate remains of a Halo ring. "Halo Infinite" is powered by the studio's next-generation Slipspace Engine.

The Master Chief returns in 2020 when "Halo Infinite" releases globally with Project Scarlett. This next chapter in 343 Industries' legendary Halo franchise invites players to join the venerable Master Chief on an all-new adventure as he uncovers the mysteries surrounding the appearance of "The Pilot" and the desolate remains of a Halo ring. "Halo Infinite" is powered by the studio's next-generation Slipspace Engine. "LEGO® STAR WARS ™: THE SKYWALKER SAGA" (WARNER BROS. INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT). Play through all nine Star Wars™ saga films in a brand-new LEGO video game unlike any other. Players will experience fun-filled adventures, whimsical humor, and the freedom to fully immerse themselves in the LEGO Star Wars universe like never before. With hundreds of characters and vehicles from across the galaxy, players can dive into their favorite Star Wars moments in an all new way, complete with the hilarious LEGO brand of fun that's sure to delight players of all ages.

Play through all nine saga films in a brand-new LEGO video game unlike any other. Players will experience fun-filled adventures, whimsical humor, and the freedom to fully immerse themselves in the LEGO universe like never before. With hundreds of characters and vehicles from across the galaxy, players can dive into their favorite moments in an all new way, complete with the hilarious LEGO brand of fun that's sure to delight players of all ages. "MICROSOFT FLIGHT SIMULATOR" (XBOX ONE AND WINDOWS 10 PC). The next generation of our longest-running franchise, "Microsoft Flight Simulator," is coming to Windows 10 with Xbox Game Pass in 2020, and coming to Xbox One at a later date. "Microsoft Flight Simulator" is specifically designed to celebrate flight simulation fans through a focus on the authenticity of flying and visually stunning environments. By revamping our tech, working in close collaboration with the community and pursuing the best partnerships across the industry, we intend to deliver the best-in-class flight simulation experience.

The next generation of our longest-running franchise, "Microsoft Flight Simulator," is coming to Windows 10 with Xbox Game Pass in 2020, and coming to Xbox One at a later date. "Microsoft Flight Simulator" is specifically designed to celebrate flight simulation fans through a focus on the authenticity of flying and visually stunning environments. By revamping our tech, working in close collaboration with the community and pursuing the best partnerships across the industry, we intend to deliver the best-in-class flight simulation experience. "MINECRAFT DUNGEONS" (XBOX ONE AND WINDOWS 10 PC, NINTENDO SWITCH, PLAYSTATION 4). An all-new action-adventure game set in the Minecraft universe coming to Xbox One, Windows 10 PC, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4! Created in the classic dungeon crawler style, "Minecraft Dungeons" takes players on an epic quest full of new characters and environments to discover with single player or in co-op multiplayer for up to four players — including couch co-op on Xbox One. "Minecraft Dungeons" will also be available with Xbox Game Pass the same day of its global release in spring 2020.

An all-new action-adventure game set in the Minecraft universe coming to Xbox One, Windows 10 PC, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4! Created in the classic dungeon crawler style, "Minecraft Dungeons" takes players on an epic quest full of new characters and environments to discover with single player or in co-op multiplayer for up to four players — including couch co-op on Xbox One. "Minecraft Dungeons" will also be available with Xbox Game Pass the same day of its global release in spring 2020. "ORI AND THE WILL OF THE WISPS" (XBOX ONE AND WINDOWS 10 PC, STEAM). "Ori and the Will of the Wisps" is the highly anticipated sequel to "Ori and the Blind Forest," the acclaimed action platformer with more than 50 awards and nominations, and will be released Feb. 11, 2020 . Brought to you by Xbox Game Studios and Moon Studios, the game will be available to buy on Xbox One, Windows 10 PC and Steam, and premiere in Xbox Game Pass for PC and Console. At E3 we showed off new, never-before-seen gameplay and provided a deeper look at the game's intense all-new combat system with Ori fighting the different towering bosses in the game's vast and exotic world.

"Ori and the Will of the Wisps" is the highly anticipated sequel to "Ori and the Blind Forest," the acclaimed action platformer with more than 50 awards and nominations, and will be released . Brought to you by Xbox Game Studios and Moon Studios, the game will be available to buy on Xbox One, Windows 10 PC and Steam, and premiere in Xbox Game Pass for PC and Console. At E3 we showed off new, never-before-seen gameplay and provided a deeper look at the game's intense all-new combat system with Ori fighting the different towering bosses in the game's vast and exotic world. "PHANTASY STAR ONLINE 2" (SEGA). Japan's greatest F2P online RPG comes to North America for the first time for Xbox One! "Phantasy Star Online 2" strives for bringing a "never-ending quest." Randomized fields, Interrupt Events, and Multiparty Areas where up to 12 players can play together never make your quest stale and keep it always fresh and surprising. While keeping the easy character control system of the series, more stylish and customizable combat actions are enabled for ideal heroes of players that are given life for the quest through the revolutionized character creation system that brings ultimate designability.

greatest F2P online RPG comes to for the first time for Xbox One! "Phantasy Star Online 2" strives for bringing a "never-ending quest." Randomized fields, Interrupt Events, and Multiparty Areas where up to 12 players can play together never make your quest stale and keep it always fresh and surprising. While keeping the easy character control system of the series, more stylish and customizable combat actions are enabled for ideal heroes of players that are given life for the quest through the revolutionized character creation system that brings ultimate designability. "RPG TIME: THE LEGEND OF WRIGHT" (DESKWORKS). School's out! Meet us in an empty classroom for a grand adventure with a young aspiring game developer and his very own RPG. You're sure to be dazzled by his hand-drawn creations as you journey into the surprising and magical world of imagination! Forget about homework! Come play "RPG Time: The Legend of Wright" with us!

School's out! Meet us in an empty classroom for a grand adventure with a young aspiring game developer and his very own RPG. You're sure to be dazzled by his hand-drawn creations as you journey into the surprising and magical world of imagination! Forget about homework! Come play "RPG Time: The Legend of Wright" with us! "SEA OF THIEVES" (XBOX ONE AND WINDOWS 10 PC). "Sea of Thieves" continues to grow and evolve with the on-demand competition of The Arena and story-driven quests of Tall Tales, all included as a part of the free Anniversary Update, the game's biggest content update to date. As we teased at E3, players on Xbox One, Windows 10 PC and Xbox Game Pass can expect more ways to play and new shared world storytelling coming to the game in the future.

"Sea of Thieves" continues to grow and evolve with the on-demand competition of The Arena and story-driven quests of Tall Tales, all included as a part of the free Anniversary Update, the game's biggest content update to date. As we teased at E3, players on Xbox One, Windows 10 PC and Xbox Game Pass can expect more ways to play and new shared world storytelling coming to the game in the future. "SPIRITFARER" (THUNDER LOTUS, XBOX GAME PASS). Creators of hand-drawn indie experiences Thunder Lotus return with their unique third production: "Spiritfarer," a cozy management game about dying. You play Stella, ferrymaster to the deceased. Build a boat to explore the world, care for your spirit friends, and finally release them into the afterlife. Farm, mine, fish, harvest, cook and craft your way across mystical seas, as you learn how to say goodbye to your cherished friends.

Creators of hand-drawn indie experiences Thunder Lotus return with their unique third production: "Spiritfarer," a cozy management game about dying. You play Stella, ferrymaster to the deceased. Build a boat to explore the world, care for your spirit friends, and finally release them into the afterlife. Farm, mine, fish, harvest, cook and craft your way across mystical seas, as you learn how to say goodbye to your cherished friends. " STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER" (ELECTRONIC ARTS). Order 66 has been executed. As a young Padawan on the run, you've long kept your abilities hidden to stay alive. Now, you must embrace them. In a brand-new gameplay trailer debuted at the Xbox E3 briefing, see how you will use the Force to explore your environment, master lightsaber combat, and remain one step ahead of the Empire.

Order 66 has been executed. As a young Padawan on the run, you've long kept your abilities hidden to stay alive. Now, you must embrace them. In a brand-new gameplay trailer debuted at the Xbox E3 briefing, see how you will use the Force to explore your environment, master lightsaber combat, and remain one step ahead of the Empire. "STATE OF DECAY 2: HEARTLAND" (XBOX ONE AND WINDOWS 10 PC). "State of Decay 2: Heartland" features a return to Trumbull Valley in a new story-based adventure. Once the iconic site of the original "State of Decay" game, the towns of Spencer's Mill and Marshall are now overrun with an advanced form of blood plague: a more aggressive and far deadlier version than exists anywhere else. Though it may be familiar territory to those who homesteaded here years ago, Trumbull Valley is packed with new dangers — and unspeakable horrors. Heartland launches for all "State of Decay 2" players on June 9, 2019 , for $9.99 on Xbox One and Windows 10 PC, and is included with Xbox Game Pass.

"State of Decay 2: Heartland" features a return to Trumbull Valley in a new story-based adventure. Once the iconic site of the original "State of Decay" game, the towns of Spencer's Mill and Marshall are now overrun with an advanced form of blood plague: a more aggressive and far deadlier version than exists anywhere else. Though it may be familiar territory to those who homesteaded here years ago, Trumbull Valley is packed with new dangers — and unspeakable horrors. Heartland launches for all "State of Decay 2" players on , for on Xbox One and Windows 10 PC, and is included with Xbox Game Pass. "TALES OF ARISE" (BANDAI NAMCO ENTERTAINMENT INC.). The Tales of series returns with "Tales of Arise," a story driven RPG following the journey of two people, born on opposing sister planets, each looking to change their fate and create a new future. Featuring a new cast of characters, intense action based combat and classic Tales of gameplay mechanics, experience a tale of duality, justice and the fight for freedom.

The Tales of series returns with "Tales of Arise," a story driven RPG following the journey of two people, born on opposing sister planets, each looking to change their fate and create a new future. Featuring a new cast of characters, intense action based combat and classic Tales of gameplay mechanics, experience a tale of duality, justice and the fight for freedom. "THE OUTER WORLDS" (OBSIDIAN ENTERTAINMENT AND PRIVATE DIVISION, XBOX GAME PASS). Lost in transit while on a colonist ship bound for the furthest edge of the galaxy, you awake decades later than you expected only to find yourself in the midst of a deep conspiracy threatening to destroy the Halcyon colony. As you explore the furthest reaches of space and encounter a host of factions all vying for power, who you decide to become will determine the fate of everyone in Halcyon. In the corporate equation for the colony, you are the unplanned variable.

Lost in transit while on a colonist ship bound for the furthest edge of the galaxy, you awake decades later than you expected only to find yourself in the midst of a deep conspiracy threatening to destroy the Halcyon colony. As you explore the furthest reaches of space and encounter a host of factions all vying for power, who you decide to become will determine the fate of everyone in Halcyon. In the corporate equation for the colony, you are the unplanned variable. "TWELVE MINUTES" (ANNAPURNA INTERACTIVE). A romantic evening takes a wrong turn when a police detective breaks into your home, accuses your wife of murder, and knocks you unconscious. In a heartbeat, you are immediately returned to the start of the evening, before it all happens again and again. A real-time, interactive thriller, where you will need to use the knowledge of what's about to happen, to change the outcome and break the twelve-minutes loop.

A romantic evening takes a wrong turn when a police detective breaks into your home, accuses your wife of murder, and knocks you unconscious. In a heartbeat, you are immediately returned to the start of the evening, before it all happens again and again. A real-time, interactive thriller, where you will need to use the knowledge of what's about to happen, to change the outcome and break the twelve-minutes loop. "WASTELAND 3" (DEEP SILVER, XBOX GAME PASS). "Wasteland 3" is a post-apocalyptic RPG from inXile entertainment, set in the perpetual nuclear winter of the Colorado Nation. Players will face challenging tactical combat, explore an interactive world, and engage in a deep story full of brutal ethical decisions. Create and customize a squad in single player or co-op, and whether you go in guns blazing or try to smooth over a situation through peaceful negotiation, your choices will mean life or death for those trying to survive in this harsh and unforgiving world.

"Wasteland 3" is a post-apocalyptic RPG from inXile entertainment, set in the perpetual nuclear winter of the Colorado Nation. Players will face challenging tactical combat, explore an interactive world, and engage in a deep story full of brutal ethical decisions. Create and customize a squad in single player or co-op, and whether you go in guns blazing or try to smooth over a situation through peaceful negotiation, your choices will mean life or death for those trying to survive in this harsh and unforgiving world. "WAY TO THE WOODS" (ONE PIXEL DOG). A Deer and Fawn must embark on a journey through an abandoned world of the unknown to get home. A third person adventure game solo developed by Anthony Tan , featuring music from Aivi&Surasshu, composers for the show Steven Universe. Unravel the mystery of Cat Town, evade a hounding pack of wolves, and find your light to explore a world filled with the relics of the old gods: humanity.

WATCH E3 LIVE STREAMING ON MIXER

Mixer, Microsoft's live streaming service, is the home for additional news, highlights, exclusive reveals and a behind-the-scenes look at some of your favorite games throughout the week of E3. Mixer continues to see strong growth with monthly viewership surpassing 30 million earlier this year, with the majority of recent growth coming from viewers on mobile and PC. Be sure to watch Inside Xbox: Live @ E3 on Monday, June 10, at 3 p.m. PDT and tune in to live streaming on Mixer on Tuesday, June 11, Wednesday, June 12, and Thursday, June 13.

PREORDER NOW AT YOUR MICROSOFT STORE OR LOCAL RETAILER

At retail locations across the U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico and Australia, and through microsoft.com, fans can begin preordering their favorite games and select accessories and hardware from this year's Xbox E3 Briefing right now. To find a Microsoft Store near you, visit https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/store/locations/find-a-store.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xbox-showcases-60-anticipated-games-including-34-to-premiere-in-xbox-game-pass-300864273.html

SOURCE Microsoft Corp.