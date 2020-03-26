26.03.2020 03:14:00

XABT donates 2019-nCoV nucleic acid detection kits to Italy

BEIJING, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 19, the 2019-nCoV Detection Kit and Nucleic Acid Extraction Donation & Shipment Ceremony was held in Beijing. Beijing Applied Biological Technologies Co., Ltd. (XABT) was invited to the event at which the biologics maker donated an allotment of nucleic acid detection kits that it had produced to Italy. Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries president and China Peace and Development Foundation honorary president Li Xiaolin, as well as Italian ambassador to China Luca Ferrari delivered speeches at the event.

 

At the ceremony, ambassador Luca Ferrari, on behalf of the Italian government and people, thanked the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, the China Peace and Development Foundation and XABT for the sincere assistance they were providing to Italy. He emphasized the phrase "a friend in need is a friend indeed," during his speech. The fact that China and Italy are helping each other in facing the crisis shows the deep friendship between the two countries. With close solidarity, China and Italy will surely overcome the epidemic and do so soon.

Nucleic acid detection is an important detection and screening method for 2019-nCoV used by the World Health Organization (WHO) and national health authorities. XABT, among all the companies that have obtained the registration certificate from the National Medical Products Administration of China for the coronavirus nucleic acid detection reagent, is one of the few high-tech companies producing the rapid detection technology covering three genes, ORF1ab, N and E. The company's 2019-nCoV nucleic acid detection kit (fluorescence PCR method) can achieve up to 99.9% accuracy due to the specific binding at the molecular level. The company has received the ISO13485 system certification, and its products, all of which conform to the CE certification standards of the European Union, are being adopted by more and more countries as a tool to control and prevent the further spread of the virus.

The company's official website: http://www.x-abt.com/en/

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200323/2758139-1-a
Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200323/2758139-1-b

SOURCE XABT

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

25.03.20
Rohstoffmärkte im Erholungsmodus
25.03.20
Vontobel: Wer dem Virus trotzen könnte?
25.03.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
25.03.20
SMI nimmt Erholung wieder auf
20.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
19.03.20
Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV
18.03.20
How Oil Prices Impact Agriculture
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

20.03.20
Schroders: Real Estate Flashnote
18.03.20
Schroders: Mögliche Auswirkungen des Klimawandels auf die Finanzmärkte
11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
mehr
Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Kampf gegen Corona: Roche startet Studie für Actemra bei Coronavirus-Lungenentzündungen - Aktie springt an
Nestlé-Chef warnt Mitarbeiter vor "aufziehendem Sturm" - Aktie fällt deutlich
US-Börsen mit Kurssprüngen -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich deutlich im Plus
Trotz Chaos an den Märkten: In China ist dieser Rohstoff derzeit sehr gefragt
US-Handel endet nach starker Volatilität uneinheitlich -- Schwankungsreicher Handel: SMI und DAX schliessen mit Gewinnen -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Tag mit Zuwächsen
Ölpreis fällt auf 17-Jahrestief
Aryzta: Coronavirus wird wesentlichen Einfluss auf Geschäftsjahr haben - Aktie bricht ein
Nestlé-GV findet wegen Coronavirus-Pandemie ohne Präsenz der Aktionäre statt
Corona stellt Krisenfestigkeit des Bankensektors auf die Probe - Neue Finanzkrise im Anrollen?
Schweizer Startup will erste Space-Müllabfuhr ins All bringen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Handel endet nach starker Volatilität uneinheitlich -- Schwankungsreicher Handel: SMI und DAX schliessen mit Gewinnen -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Tag mit Zuwächsen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Mittwoch schwankungsanfällig und konnten letztlich zulegen. Die Wall Street knüpfte nur zeitweise an das Kursfeuerwerk vom Vortag an. Anleger an den asiatischen Handelsplätzen kamen zur Wochenmitte aus der Deckung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB