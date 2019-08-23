23.08.2019 13:07:00

X Financial (XYF) Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into X Financial; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against X Financial (NYSE: XYF) for violations of federal securities laws. X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China.

On or about September 19, 2018, X Financial sold 11 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO"), at $9.50 a share raising $104,500,000 in new capital.  However, since the IPO, X Financial stock has plunged, on August 22, 2019, the stock closed at $2.64.

Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its September 2018 IPO and subsequent investor communications contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made therein not misleading concerning the Company's business, and operations.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, or if you are an X Financial shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471 
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[Click here to join this action]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/x-financial-xyf-alert-johnson-fistel-launches-investigation-into-x-financial-investors-encouraged-to-contact-firm-300906287.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10:30
Euro-Bund-Future – Trendlinie gebrochen
10:03
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (62.5%) auf BMW, Porsche Automobil, Daimler, Volkswagen
09:55
SMI-Anleger gehen auf Nummer sicher
09:51
Vontobel: Schweizer Bluechips mit «Cherry on the Top»?
06:14
Daily Markets: Gold – Grosse Ziele vor Augen / Georg Fischer – Bodenbildung möglich
21.08.19
Diese Börsenneulinge sorgen für Bewegung | BX Swiss | Aktien
19.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.08.19
Sollten Kommunalanleihen für nachhaltige Anleger ein Muss sein?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Diese Börsenneulinge sorgen für Bewegung | BX Swiss | Aktien

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla in der Top-10: So sieht das Depot von George Soros aus
Sunrise-Aktie verliert: Sunrise mit rückläufigem Umsatz im zweiten Quartal - Profitabilität gesteigert
Goldman Sachs sieht Kaufgelegenheit für Bitcoin
SMI schliesst mit Verlusten -- DAX fällt zum Handelsende klar ins Minus -- Wall Street zum Schluss uneinig -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinig
Apple-Fans aufgepasst: Neue iPhones bekommen wohl weiteres Objektiv und Namenszusatz
HOCHDORF-Aktie im Minus: Amir Mechria tritt als Verwaltungsrat der Pharmalys zurück
SMI fester -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen höher
OSRAM-Aktie im Plus, ams-Aktie schwächer: OSRAM hat Stillhalteabkommen mit ams aufgehoben
Jeder Fünfte hält Kramp-Karrenbauer für eine geeignete Kanzlerin
thyssenkrupp will Stahlsparte angeblich mit Kauf von Klöckner & Co stärken - Aktien schiessen nachbörslich hoch

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI fester -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen höher
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es vor dem Wochenende aufwärts. Der DAX präsentiert sich ebenfalls mit positiven Vorzeichen. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag freundlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB