23.07.2019 17:27:00

X-Doria Launches Fast Charging Vertical Qi Charger made with Luxury Leather and Metal

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Doria, a leading manufacturer of fashion-forward and protective accessories, introduces Defense Vertical Charger, made with a machined aluminum frame and premium leather.

X-Doria Defense Vertical Charger

X-Doria's Defense Vertical is compatible with all Qi capable devices, and provides up to 10W for the fastest possible wireless charging for your iPhone or Samsung device.

Defense Vertical allows you to charge in portrait or landscape orientations, so you can watch movies or FaceTime while charging. A soft white LED indicates charge status; light brightness is perfectly tuned to not overpower at night.

The machined aluminum frame and leather cushion gives the charging station a sleek look that will perfectly accessorize your nightstand, room, or office desk. 

Buy Defense Vertical Charger on XDoriaLife.com     Buy Defense Vertical Charger on Amazon

About X-Doria:

A Strong Sense of Style

Based in Santa Monica, California, X-Doria designs products that deliver the maximum protection for devices, while maintaining a stylish & sleek exterior worthy of outfitting the hardware it accessorizes. We continue to push the boundaries of technology, manufacturing, materials and design to deliver industry-leading products that our customers are proud of owning.

Our focused approach allows us to keep up with rapidly changing trends and respond with first-to-market stylish & protective products. Our focus, both as a brand and a team, is to provide functional solutions in a stylishly designed package to provide the best-in-class products consumers need and desire. X-Doria's design team believes and delivers on the idea that mobile accessories should look and feel as good as the products they protect.

Learn more about X-Doria at www.xdorialife.com.

Media Contact:
Katy May
PR & Digital Marketing Manager, X-Doria
Katy@xdorialife.com

 

X-Doria Defense Vertical Charger

X-Doria (PRNewsfoto/X-Doria)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/x-doria-launches-fast-charging-vertical-qi-charger-made-with-luxury-leather-and-metal-300889168.html

SOURCE X-Doria

