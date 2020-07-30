+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
X Display Company To Present at DisplayWeek 2020

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- X Display Company (XDC), a leader in MicroLED displays, announced today that Professor John Rogers, Advisor to XDC, will present an Invited Paper on MicroLED technology, at the prestigious DisplayWeek symposium, hosted by the Society for Information Display (SID). XDC has also launched a brand new website – www.xdisplay.com – to showcase the company and its technology.

X Display

XDC was recently spun out of X-Celeprint, to leverage, over a decade of development in microLED and Micro Transfer Printing technology.  XDC's business is to 1) license IP for applications ranging from TV, Electronic Signage, Laptops, Mobile and others and, 2) sell MicroIC and PixelEngine™ components to the industry.

Professor John Rogers will present an Invited Paper titled "More than MicroLED: Mass Transfer of Pixel Engines for Emissive Displays" under section 44.2 at SID's DisplayWeek symposium and conference, on Friday, August 7th, 2020. The talk will cover mass transfer process to distribute LEDs and IC's across a display substrate, pixel level circuitry to drive the emitters and progress towards commercialization of MicroLED displays.

"As a brand new display company, XDC is honored to present its technology at DisplayWeek," said Randolph Chan, CEO of X Display Company. "We have a top notch team, best-in-class technology and IP, enviable investors and customers; we are building displays of the future."

XDC has been demonstrating MicroLED displays to select OEMs and building its eco-system. The company is also hiring at its locations in Cork, Ireland and RTP, NC.

About X Display Company

X Display Company (XDC), a Cork, Ireland and RTP, North Carolina based technology developer, licenses intellectual property for manufacturing microLED displays and sells MicroIC and PixelEngine™ components that will power next-generation displays.  XDC is poised to capture share in the display market, delivering products that will make peoples' lives better. www.xdisplay.com

Media Inquiries: Info@xdisplay.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/x-display-company-to-present-at-displayweek-2020-301102404.html

SOURCE X Display

