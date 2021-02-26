SMI 10’658 0.0%  SPI 13’293 -0.1%  Dow 31’402 -1.8%  DAX 13’836 -0.3%  Euro 1.0968 -0.5%  EStoxx50 3’664 -0.6%  Gold 1’761 -0.5%  Bitcoin 41’867 -2.0%  Dollar 0.9056 0.1%  Öl 66.4 -1.0% 

26.02.2021 12:14:00

X-Creator Challenge Opens for Global Submissions Centering on Intelligent Equipment Solutions for Emergency and Disaster Rescue

XUZHOU, China, Feb. 26, 2021 /CNW/ -- XCMG, leading construction machinery manufacturer (000425.SZ) has officially launched X-Creator Challenge, the third and upgraded edition of the "XCMG Cup" Green Innovation Design Competition, which is composed of two competition categories – intelligent road emergency equipment design and geological disaster rescue equipment design.

X-Creator Challenge Opens for Global Submissions Centering on Intelligent Equipment Solutions for Emergency and Disaster Rescue.

Both categories of the X-Creator Challenge call for groundbreaking equipment design ideas to aid emergency and disaster relief/rescue missions after earthquakes, landslides, mudslides as well as production accidents, especially utilizing intelligent technologies to save life in urgent situations. Modification suggestions under the two categories are also encouraged to submit for prize winning.

"In 2020 alone, natural disasters affected approximately 138 million people in China so quickly finding solutions to bottleneck problems in disaster relief and rescue is of the utmost importance. New technologies such as 5G, modularized multi-functional emergency rescue equipment, quick disassembly/assembly of equipment as well as remote control are undoubtedly the key to further development," said Xiaodong Xu, Deputy GM of XCMG Fire-fighting Safety Equipment.

Participants from around the world are now welcome to upload their designs online until June. In addition to financial awards and scholarships, first-prize winners will be given opportunities to carry out their project with universities or enterprises. Excellent contestants from the preliminary rounds may receive an interview invitation from XCMG, and exceptional winners may even receive offers to join the XCMG team.

X-Creator has set an industrial transformation funding pool totaling 10 million yuan (US$ 1.55 million). In addition to complete solution and equipment designs, excellent product and function optimization feedback submitted by international participants will also be considered for awards.

Launched in 2016, the XCMG Cup competition is part of XCMG's 14 precisely positioned global public welfare projects and a major breakthrough of the traditional R&D model to promote technological innovation and encourage young talents to push forward the sustainable development of the industry.

Multiple concepts and innovative ideas from previous competitions have been applied in product design and development, including the compact low-noise, high-efficacy fan project from the first XCMG Cup, the multi-functional, green-powered small excavator design in the second year among others.

For more information about X-Creator Challenge, please visit: https://www.xcmgapprentice.com/ 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/x-creator-challenge-opens-for-global-submissions-centering-on-intelligent-equipment-solutions-for-emergency-and-disaster-rescue-301236385.html

SOURCE XCMG

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

09:49 Vontobel: derimail - Europäische Ölkonzerne mit 10% Coupon p.a. und 60% Barriere
08:10 SMI droht Ungemach
07:35 Lucas Bruggeman: Bilanz nach einem Jahr CEO an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV
06:55 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Abprall im oberen Trendkanalbereich / EUR/USD – Inverse SKS-Formation
25.02.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG
19.02.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 17.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Daimler, Tesla
mehr

Am 1. Februar 2020 startet Lucas Bruggeman als neuer CEO der BX Swiss AG in einem noch vollen Büro. Das änderte sich sehr schnell und das gesamte BX Swiss Team befand sich im Homeoffice. Heute bei BX Swiss TV zieht Lucas Bruggeman Bilanz von seinem ersten Jahr und gibt Einblicke was die Partner, Kunden, Privatanleger und Zuschauer in den nächsten Monaten erwarten können.

Lucas Bruggeman: Bilanz nach einem Jahr CEO an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NIO mit ambitionierten Expansionsplänen - darum rauscht die Aktie dennoch ab
Guggenheim-Analyst mit düsterer Prognose: Nachfrage institutioneller Investoren rechtfertigt Bitcoin-Preis nicht
Plug Power legt Zahlen vor: Erwartungen enttäuscht - Plug Power-Aktie auf Talfahrt
Gamestop-Aktie +19% - Buffett-Vize warnt vor Exzessen
Wall Street fällt zum Handelsschluss weit zurück -- SMI schliesst tiefer -- DAX beendet den Handel mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich weit im Plus
SMI wenig bewegt -- DAX schwächer -- Kurssturz an Asiens Börsen vor dem Wochenende
Moderna-Aktie klettert kräftig: Moderna mit kräftigem Umsatzsprung
Adecco spürt Coronakrise immer weniger - Adecco-Aktie gibt nach
Bayer mit Milliardenverlust in 2020 - Bayer-Aktie knickt ein
Darum fällt der Euro zum US-Dollar - EUR/CHF deutlich über 1,10

Finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit