WyHy Invites Cheyenne Community To Document Destruction Day

CHEYENNE, Wyo., July 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As part of a sustained effort to encourage strong identity security practices, WyHy Federal Credit Union will open its doors to offer free document shredding services to the surrounding community on August 1st, 2020 from 9:00am-12:00pm. Known as Document Destruction Day (DDD), all residents are welcome to bring up to two banker boxes of documents for convenient, secure removal of sensitive papers.

"Having this service free and open to the public will hopefully encourage people to reflect on how they can better protect themselves from the dangerous and exhausting consequences of identity fraud," said Bill Willingham, President and CEO of WyHy. "Our team at WyHy believes it is our responsibility as a financial institution to lead by example. We want to encourage local businesses and individuals to think of defense against fraudulent activity as an ongoing, holistic process."

From ATM receipts, to boarding passes, to even junk mail, there are countless pieces of information in one's home that can be exploited. If you are an individual, small business, or remote worker interested in Document Destruction Day, WyHy asks each party to limit their shredding to black and white and color paper. Although paper clips and staples are acceptable, the resources available for DDD do not cover newspapers, magazines, glossy paper, black binder clips, or spiral binding.

WyHy encourages everyone, not just its members, to keep a keen eye open for fraudulent financial activity. More information and resources on fraud protection can be found on WyHy's website.

For over 60 years, WyHy Federal Credit Union has served its members with a singular promise: to provide individualized, trusted guidance in wealth management. Today, it is the fourth largest credit union in the state of Wyoming and is the 957th largest credit union in the nation. Additionally, it is proud to rank among the Top 200 Healthiest Credit Unions in the US according to independent financial analysts at DepositAccounts. Headquartered in Cheyenne, WyHy is proud to assist each of its 15,000 members on their unique paths to financial health. WyHy's reputation as a stalwart, Wyoming-minded institution comes from a dedication to member satisfaction and economic responsibility.

SOURCE WyHy