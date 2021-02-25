SMI 10’728 1.1%  SPI 13’385 1.0%  Dow 31’962 1.4%  DAX 13’976 0.8%  Euro 1.1031 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’706 0.5%  Gold 1’805 0.0%  Bitcoin 44’350 0.4%  Dollar 0.9067 0.2%  Öl 67.3 3.4% 
25.02.2021 01:00:00

WuXi Biologics Wins 2021 CMO Leadership Awards in All Six Core Categories

SHANGHAI, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269.HK), a global company with leading open-access biologics technology platforms, today announced that the company has been named a winner of the 2021 CMO Leadership Awards for a fourth year in a row. The company is proud to receive this distinction in all six award categories – capabilities, compatibility, expertise, quality, reliability, and service – and across the three respondent groups - Big Pharma, Small Pharma, and Overall (combined Big and Small Pharma).

Based on research from Industry Standard Research's Contract Manufacturing Quality Benchmarking annual online surveys, more than 70 contract manufacturing organizations were evaluated on more than 23 different performance metrics. Research participants were recruited from Pharma and Biopharma companies of all sizes and were screened for decision-making influence related to working with contract manufacturing suppliers.

"This year's presentation of Outsourced Pharma and Life Science Leader's CMO Leadership Awards adds a level of importance to what already are the most meaningful awards in the drug development and manufacturing outsourcing industry – awards that represent the highest level of accomplishment as evaluated by actual customers," says Louis Garguilo, Chief Editor and Conference Chair, Outsourced Pharma.

 "We are thrilled and honored for the fourth straight year to be granted these CMO Leadership Awards in all six core categories," says Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics. "It is a great testimony to the efforts made by each of our employees around the globe and to the satisfaction of our partners. WuXi Biologics has been working with greater urgency with its partners to develop solutions to address the global pandemic. Looking ahead to our work throughout 2021, WuXi Biologics will continue to leverage our expertise and technology platforms to provide the highest level of project excellence and customer service. We are proud to partner with our global clients and industry peers to develop vital biologics treatments for the benefit of patients worldwide."

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK), a Hong Kong-listed company, is a leading global open-access biologics technology platform offering end-to-end solutions to empower organizations to discover, develop, and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing. The company's history and achievements demonstrate its commitment to providing a truly one-stop service offering and strong value proposition to its global clients. As of June 30, 2020, there were a total of 286 integrated projects, including 141 projects in pre-clinical development stage, 125 projects in early-phase (phase I and II) clinical development, 19 projects in late-phase (phase III) development and one project in commercial manufacturing. With total estimated capacity for biopharmaceutical production planned in China, Ireland, the U.S., Germany, and Singapore exceeding 300,000 liters after 2023, WuXi Biologics will provide its biomanufacturing partners with a robust and premier-quality global supply chain network.

For more information on WuXi Biologics, please visit www.wuxibiologics.com

SOURCE WuXi Biologics

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Die Macht des Geldes: hat der private Anleger über die letzten Jahre mehr Macht an der Börse gewonnen? Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst bei Daubenthaler & Cie wagt einen interessanten Blick auf die Geschehnisse der letzten Wochen bei BX Swiss TV. Im Gespräch mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, klärt er auf worüber Anleger sich im Klaren sein sollten beim Handel an der Börse.

Die Macht der Privatanleger an der Börse | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Kryptowährungen brechen ein: Bitcoin fällt zeitweise auf 45'000 Dollar
Relief und NeuroRx berichten über beschleunigte Genesung bei Covid-Patienten - Aktie springt an
Dow letztlich stabil - Techwerte geben ab -- SMI geht mit Abschlägen aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Märkte in Fernost beenden sie Sitzung uneinheitlich
GameStop-Aktie & Co: Das sind die neuen Aktien in Robinhoods Top 10
ams bei OSRAM am Ziel: Beherschungsvertrag kann eingetragen werden - ams-Aktie fällt
Kursrutsch nach Rekordhoch: Befindet sich Dogecoin in einer Korrektur oder einem Bärenmarkt?
Darum gibt der Euro zum Dollar etwas nach - Zum Franken weiter über 1,09
Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI geht stärker aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit deutlichen Abgaben
UBS-Aktie höher: UBS erwägt angeblich Verkauf der spanischen Wealth-Management-Einheit
Alcon-Aktie verliert dennoch: Alcon erholt sich im vierten Quartal weiter vom Corona-Rückschlag

Finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit