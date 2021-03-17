WuXi Biologics to Acquire Biologics DS and DP Manufacturing Facilities from Pfizer China

HANGZHOU, China, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269.HK), a global company with leading open-access biologics technology platforms, today announced that it has entered into an equity agreement with Pfizer China ("Pfizer") to acquire its state-of-the-art biologics manufacturing facilities as well as its labor force in Hangzhou, China. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2021, which will immediately boost the commercial Drug Substance (DS) and Drug Product (DP) capacities for WuXi Biologics to address surging manufacturing demands.

The state-of-the-art 50,000 m2 facilities, GMP operational since 2018, includes DS capacities equipped with 2x2000L single-use bioreactors expandable to 4x2000L (MFG20) and DP capacities of vial filling (DP9) and pre-filled syringe (DP10). Leveraging the facilities' experienced workforce and WuXi Biologics' extensive expertise in manufacturing and regulation, the production is expected to commence shortly after the deal closure.

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics, commented, "We are pleased to work with Pfizer and add the new Hangzhou biologics manufacturing facilities to our global network to address the surging manufacturing demands for late-stage and commercial projects due to the success of our Win-the-Molecule strategy. Globally DS and especially DP capacities are in urgent need now. The acquisition will allow us to better enable our global partners to develop and manufacture premier-quality biologics to benefit patients around the world."

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK), a Hong Kong-listed company, is a leading global open-access biologics technology platform offering end-to-end solutions to empower organizations to discover, develop, and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing. The company's history and achievements demonstrate its commitment to providing a truly one-stop service offering and strong value proposition to its global clients. As of June 30, 2020, there were a total of 286 integrated projects, including 141 projects in pre-clinical development stage, 125 projects in early-phase (phase I and II) clinical development, 19 projects in late-phase (phase III) development and one project in commercial manufacturing. With total estimated capacity for biopharmaceutical production planned in China, Ireland, the U.S., Germany, and Singapore exceeding 300,000 liters after 2023, WuXi Biologics will provide its biomanufacturing partners with a robust and premier-quality global supply chain network. For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com.

