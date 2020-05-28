28.05.2020 02:00:00

WuXi Biologics Sweeps 2020 CMO Leadership Awards in All Six Categories

SHANGHAI and NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269.HK), a global company with leading open-access biologics technology platforms, announced that it has been recognized by Life Science Leader for the third year, achieving  2020 CMO Leadership Awards in six criteria (Quality, Reliability, Service, Expertise, Capabilities and Compatibility) across both the Big Pharma and Overall groups. The highly-coveted, hard-earned honors underscore WuXi Biologics' steadfast determination and unremitting pursuit of premier quality, first-class service, efficient execution, and rising influence for the partners.

For the 2020 CMO Leadership Awards, Life Science Leader magazine teamed up with Industry Standard Research (ISR) to determine the award recipients. More than 125 contract manufactures were assessed by 23 performance metrics in ISR's annual Contract Manufacturing Quality Benchmarking survey.

"Achieving worldwide recognition is a powerful testimony to our global leading technical strengths and premier quality. WuXi Biologics will continue to surpass expectations of our global partners and enable them to develop first-in-class and best-in-class biologics to benefit patients worldwide," said Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics. 

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK), a Hong Kong-listed company, is a leading global open-access biologics technology platform offering end-to-end solutions to empower organizations to discover, develop and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing. Our company history and achievements demonstrate our commitment to providing a truly ONE-stop service offering and strong value proposition to our global clients. As of December 31, 2019, there were a total of 250 integrated projects, including 121 projects in pre-clinical development stage, 112 projects in early-phase (phase I and II) clinical development, 16 projects in late-phase (phase III) development and one project in commercial manufacturing. With total estimated capacity for biopharmaceutical production planned in China, Ireland, the U.S., Germany and Singapore exceeding 280,000 liters by 2022, we will provide our biomanufacturing partners with a robust and premier-quality global supply chain network. For more information on WuXi Biologics, please visit www.wuxibiologics.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wuxi-biologics-sweeps-2020-cmo-leadership-awards-in-all-six-categories-301066597.html

SOURCE WuXi Biologics

Nachrichten

